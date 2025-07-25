Happy Gilmore 2 Director Defends That Shocking Death Scene [Exclusive]

Beware, there are major spoilers for "Happy Gilmore" 2 in this article.

"Happy Gilmore 2" is out now on Netflix, and within the first few minutes of starting the sports comedy sequel starring Adam Sandler, you may have found yourself picking your jaw up from the ground after a devastating, shocking twist that nobody saw coming. Well, some of us saw it coming, but we certainly didn't see it happening in such a dark, distasteful fashion.

In the movie's opening sequence, we catch up on what's been going on with Happy Gilmore since the end of the first movie, which includes winning multiple tour championships, marrying Virginia Venit (Julie Bowen) and having five kids (four obnoxious sons and one quiet daughter).

Unfortunately, that also includes learning that Happy accidentally killed Virginia with one of his long golf drives. Yes, Virginia Venit is killed by a golf ball hit by her loving husband.

This is what sends Happy into a depression spiral that causes him to lose Grandma's house (the one that he fought so hard for in the original movie) and all the winnings he earned over the years as a professional golfer. It forces him to move into a rundown house with his teenage daughter, where he spends most of his days drinking liquor from stealth flasks wherever he can hide them, such as a cucumber at the grocery store he works at or the cuckoo clock on the wall of his house.

While fridging female characters to spark a new story arc for the primary male character has been a common trope in a variety of movies for a long time now, there's something about having Happy be the one who kills Virginia much worse. So we wondered if there was every any concern about how that sequence would play with audiences when the movie arrived, and we asked director Kyle Newacheck ("Murder Mystery") about this shocking turn of events.