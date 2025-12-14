Josh Hutcherson's Hilarious Sci-Fi Series Is Impossible To Watch Today

Remember "The Last Starfighter?" The movie where a teenage Lance Guest beats an unbeatable arcade game and gets recruited as an actual starfighter? That's initially the premise of "Future Man," which follows underachieving janitor Josh Futturman (Josh Hutcherson) after he beats an unbeatable game, and two warriors from the future, Wolf (Derek Wilson) and Tiger (Eliza Coupe) appear in his room to recruit him to stop the apocalypse. There's just one thing: Josh is completely and utterly unprepared to be of any real help in a time-traveling war, and the man Wolf and Tiger were sent to kill is his kindly older boss, Dr. Elias Kronish (Keith David), who will create a cure for all diseases that leads to the rise of the evil Biotics. From there, things only get wilder, as Josh, Tiger, and Wolf travel through time (and even eventually end up in the afterlife) on their quest to save humanity from Kronish's cure.

"Future Man" is super funny and full of heart, but it's also not streaming anywhere. Look, this is a series where the "everyman" character really is an everyman and kind of a doofus, and it's a blast to watch Hutcherson play Joshy as he grows and evolves to try and meet the challenges ahead. There are some spectacular casting choices, like Haley Joel Osment as Dr. Kronish's sniveling assistant or series executive producer Seth Rogen as Susan, who runs a "Hunger Games"/"Rollerball"-esque death game in season 3. Heck, even Kurtwood Smith guest stars as Supreme Overlord General Vise Myrmbeater. It's really a shame that this outstanding Hulu original isn't available anywhere, because it's a gem that deserves to find a bigger audience.