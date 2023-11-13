How Josh Hutcherson Landed Five Nights At Freddy's Biggest Role

"Five Nights At Freddy's" is a global phenomenon. There is a reason why this particular video game franchise, created by Scott Cawthon, still inspires endless "Let's Play" videos on YouTube, while its expanding lore is subjected to dedicated scrutiny and theory-crafting. So, when a Blumhouse-produced "FNAF" movie was first announced, fans were over the moon, and for good reason. For one, director Emma Tammi chose to adapt a property that is a treasure trove for eccentric horror storylines that would not only translate well onto the big screen, but would also double as the perfect getaway to horror for younger audiences invested in "FNAF" to various degrees.

Despite some fandom misgivings about whether the film would be able to successfully capture the essence of everything that makes "FNAF" so unique, "Five Nights At Freddy's" managed to get almost everything right. The film wastes no time setting up its intriguing premise and jumps right into gruesome action, grounded by Josh Hutcherson's Mike Schmidt, whom /Film's Jeremy Mathai called "pitch-perfect" in his review of the film. Mike is essential to the core structure of the film, as he is suddenly thrust into the world of killer animatronics when he starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, all the while being haunted by a personal tragedy that occurred when he was 12.

Tammi and Blumhouse founder Jason Blum spoke at length about Hutcherson's Mike and how the actor was able to land such a critical role in their film during a panel at New York Comic Con (via Syfy Wire). Here's what the duo had to say.