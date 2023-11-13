How Josh Hutcherson Landed Five Nights At Freddy's Biggest Role
"Five Nights At Freddy's" is a global phenomenon. There is a reason why this particular video game franchise, created by Scott Cawthon, still inspires endless "Let's Play" videos on YouTube, while its expanding lore is subjected to dedicated scrutiny and theory-crafting. So, when a Blumhouse-produced "FNAF" movie was first announced, fans were over the moon, and for good reason. For one, director Emma Tammi chose to adapt a property that is a treasure trove for eccentric horror storylines that would not only translate well onto the big screen, but would also double as the perfect getaway to horror for younger audiences invested in "FNAF" to various degrees.
Despite some fandom misgivings about whether the film would be able to successfully capture the essence of everything that makes "FNAF" so unique, "Five Nights At Freddy's" managed to get almost everything right. The film wastes no time setting up its intriguing premise and jumps right into gruesome action, grounded by Josh Hutcherson's Mike Schmidt, whom /Film's Jeremy Mathai called "pitch-perfect" in his review of the film. Mike is essential to the core structure of the film, as he is suddenly thrust into the world of killer animatronics when he starts working as a security guard at Freddy Fazbear's Pizza, all the while being haunted by a personal tragedy that occurred when he was 12.
Tammi and Blumhouse founder Jason Blum spoke at length about Hutcherson's Mike and how the actor was able to land such a critical role in their film during a panel at New York Comic Con (via Syfy Wire). Here's what the duo had to say.
A perfect fit
The name Mike Schmidt is not new to those who've played the original "FNAF" games, as it has a close connection to Michael Afton (the son of William Afton), who also appears in other "FNAF"-adjacent properties. Given the history that the character already carried, it was essential for Blum and Tammi to find someone who fit the role naturally, as Mike acts as a sort of audience stand-in for a world built on complex lore and terrifying conspiracies. Nailing the nostalgia-laden creepy factor of late-night shifts at a pizzeria is challenging enough, but such atmospheric scares need to be grounded by a character who is easy to root for and relate to.
Enter Hutcherson, who was authentically able to understand what made "FNAF" so special, especially in terms of his character's relationship with his sister, Abby (Piper Rubio), which, in many ways, forms the crux of the film's emotional core. Tammi explained that Mike was pivotal to their adaptation and noted that Hutcherson almost immediately fit the bill:
"The movie hinged on nailing [the] casting [of] Mike. [...] We knew that the character Mike was gonna make or break for this film. We needed someone who felt as deeply invested in finding the authenticity of that character."
Tammi also went to on say that Hutcherson's "immediate" bond with Rubio helped solidify their onscreen sibling relationship, which played a major part in helping the actor secure the role. Needless to say, Hutcherson channels the perfect amount of nuance into Mike's character, adding greatly to an experience that already feels intensely satisfying.
"Five Nights at Freddy's" is currently playing in theaters and streaming on Peacock.