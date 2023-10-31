Every Way The Five Nights At Freddy's Movie Changes The Video Game Lore

This post contains spoilers for "Five Nights at Freddy's."

It took eight years for the film to finally hit the big screen, but the live-action adaptation of "Five Nights at Freddy's" is making bank at the box office, almost guaranteeing a film series for the already massively popular franchise based on the video game of the same name. With 13 games (and more on the way) and over 30 books of lore to choose from, there was no shortage of ideas for the film's story.

And yet, the film wisely chose not to directly copy the lore of the video games, instead crafting a script that borrows from some of the most well-known elements and creating an alternate universe in the process. Since the movie's release, there have been countless reports of adults lamenting the lore-dumping the little humans in their lives have been doing to try to explain the differences between the games and the movie to those who are in the dark.

So let me, an adult woman in her 30s, explain the differences to you in a way that will hopefully make more sense than an excited 11-year-old who hasn't yet figured out how to effectively communicate a story. The lore is convoluted and ridiculous regardless of medium but if you're willing to suspend disbelief and give yourself over to logic that includes robots running on the corpses of dead kids, this article should hopefully help you wrap your head around what is proving to be the horror event of the year.