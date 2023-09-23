Five Nights At Freddy's: Why We Expect Elizabeth Lail's Vanessa To Be A Franchise Movie Twist

Vanessa was originally hired as a security guard at Fazbear Funtime Service and was later contacted by the in-universe game developers from Silver Parasol Games to provide input on "The Freddy Fazbear Virtual Experience" (which is part of the actual virtual reality game "Five Nights at Freddy's: Help Wanted") after the company accidentally created a virus through the animatronics. Vanessa lied and claimed to be a Senior IT Representative from Fazbear Entertainment in order to receive full access to the system. Why would a lowly security guard go to such extreme lengths to obtain classified information? Well, that's because Vanessa, aka Vanny, is a possessed follower of the digital virus Glitchtrap, a form of the serial killer William Afton. After Vanny gained control of the Silver Parasol Games system, she locked employees out of their accounts and it's implied that everyone in the production warehouse was killed by animatronics under her control.

As Vanny, Vanessa wears a white bunny costume with patchwork stitching all over it, resembling a handmade rag doll bunny plush. This is emphasized by her light-tilted blue bow around the neck like a traditional Peter Cottontail, and the bunny mask has a wide, cartoonish smile with buck teeth and long whiskers. Her eyes glow red, and she looks more like a play on an Easter bunny than a rock 'n' roll animatronic animal like Bonnie from the original four characters. The name is a play on "Vanessa" and "Bunny," and the characters of Vanny and Vanessa are never seen in the same place at the same time in any of the games. Vanessa's last name is also listed as just "A.," leading many fans to believe that she might be a relative of William Afton.

However, it's still unknown just how Glitchtrap was able to fully manipulate Vanessa to transform her into Vanny.