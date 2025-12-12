Street Fighter Fans Are Having The Same Reaction To The First Trailer

The Game Awards took place last night and brought with it many surprises. Indeed, one of the biggest unexpected events of the evening came in the form of the first teaser trailer for the 2026 "Street Fighter" movie, which hails from Paramount Pictures and Legendary. Based on the beloved video game series of the same name, it hopes to become the latest game-to-movie adaptation to be good, actually. And based on the reactions to the first trailer, it's on the right track — not because it looks like high art, but because it promises big, ridiculous fun.

Legendary Pictures landed the "Street Fighter" rights in 2023 in a deal with Capcom and it wasted no time making use of them. The teaser, which you can see below in case you missed it, is less than a minute long. All the same, it communicates precisely what audiences can expect in about 45 seconds: guys throwing guys to other guys to kick them through walls, ludicrous haircuts, game-accurate costumes, capes, kicking hoods off of cars. It's all very silly in a way that has prospective audiences on board.

"'Street Fighter' movie looks [like] dumb fun! I'm so glad they went the more campy route. This looks so stupid. I'm ready!" to quote X/Twitter user @RiotMocolatte. That sentiment seemed to echo across social media at large. "Honest thoughts on the new 'Street Fighter' movie trailer?? I think it's going to be unhinged in the best way!" as a fan on Threads put it.

"Street Fighter" also has an utterly stacked cast, with everyone from Jason Momoa ("Aquaman") playing Blanka to actor/rapper 50 Cent portraying Balrog, and so on and so forth. It's eclectic and potentially overstuffed, but the reactions to the film's teaser suggest that the "more is more" approach is resonating.