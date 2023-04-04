The Street Fighter Movie Rights Have A New Home, And Here's How They Can Get It Right This Time

For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday. Back in 1987, Capcom introduced the world to "Street Fighter," permanently changing the landscape of fighting games and birthing an extremely popular (and profitable) multi-media franchise. In the last 35 years, "Street Fighter" has spawned almost 150 different games, spin-offs, TV shows, movies, and appearances in other games. That number is about to get even bigger because, as The Hollywood Reporter notes, Legendary Pictures — the folks who also put out "Godzilla vs. Kong," "Detective Pikachu," and "Dune" — have acquired the film and TV rights to "Street Fighter."

This is phenomenal news for fans of the classic fighting game, because Hollywood has a pretty disappointing track record with adapting "Street Fighter" for the big screen. Back in 1994, Universal released "Street Fighter: The Movie" featuring Jean-Claude Van Damme as Guile, Ming-Na Wen as Chun-Li, Kylie Minogue as Cammy, and Raul Julia as M. Bison. Is "Street Fighter: The Movie" good or a faithful adaptation? No, but it's a great time if you're drunk on dumb b**** juice.

20th Century Fox tried to again capture the magic in 2009 with "Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li" as a theatrical tie-in to the release of the "Street Fighter IV" game, but it was a box-office flop and felt less like a "Street Fighter" movie and more like a paint-by-numbers action film with a handful of Easter eggs thrown at the screen. But hey, when you've hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up.