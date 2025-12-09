Kevin Smith Has His Eyes On A Dune 2 Star To Play The Devil In Dogma 2 [Exclusive]

Kevin Smith's controversial religious quest comedy "Dogma" turned 25 last year, but the filmmaker celebrated the anniversary a bit late with a tour in 2025 instead. Why? Because, miraculously, Smith was finally able to get the rights to the Miramax-distributed movie after notorious criminal producer Harvey Weinstein kept the movie hostage for years.

We covered the long road Kevin Smith walked to retrieve the rights to "Dogma," and now that he can basically do whatever he wants, the film has finally been given a proper 4K release, available today on 4K Ultra HD disc and from digital retailers. On top of that, Smith has been hard at work on a script for a prospective "Dogma" sequel, and he's got his eyes on a "Dune: Part Two" star for a key part in the follow-up.

In the original "Dogma," one of the more irreverent moments came from having God not only depicted as a woman, but having Her portrayed by singer Alanis Morissette. However, what we didn't see was anyone playing the Devil. But that will change in "Dogma 2," as Satan himself will have a significant role in the sequel's story, and Kevin Smith already knows who he wants for the role of the Evil One: Austin Butler.