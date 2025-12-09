Kevin Smith Has His Eyes On A Dune 2 Star To Play The Devil In Dogma 2 [Exclusive]
Kevin Smith's controversial religious quest comedy "Dogma" turned 25 last year, but the filmmaker celebrated the anniversary a bit late with a tour in 2025 instead. Why? Because, miraculously, Smith was finally able to get the rights to the Miramax-distributed movie after notorious criminal producer Harvey Weinstein kept the movie hostage for years.
We covered the long road Kevin Smith walked to retrieve the rights to "Dogma," and now that he can basically do whatever he wants, the film has finally been given a proper 4K release, available today on 4K Ultra HD disc and from digital retailers. On top of that, Smith has been hard at work on a script for a prospective "Dogma" sequel, and he's got his eyes on a "Dune: Part Two" star for a key part in the follow-up.
In the original "Dogma," one of the more irreverent moments came from having God not only depicted as a woman, but having Her portrayed by singer Alanis Morissette. However, what we didn't see was anyone playing the Devil. But that will change in "Dogma 2," as Satan himself will have a significant role in the sequel's story, and Kevin Smith already knows who he wants for the role of the Evil One: Austin Butler.
Kevin Smith wants Austin Butler as the Devil in Dogma 2
Before Austin Butler earned an Academy Award nomination and several other accolades for his performance as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann's biopic about the singer known as The King, he had a supporting role in Kevin Smith's twisted horror comedy "Yoga Hosers."
Starring the filmmaker's daughter Harley Quinn Smith and Johnny Depp's daughter, eventual "Nosferatu" star Lily-Rose Depp, the film followed the duo as a pair of convenience store clerks both named Colleen who find themselves fending off Satanists, one played by Austin Butler, and little Nazi bratwurst monsters called Bratzis, all played by Kevin Smith.
Smith was happy to reveal his prospective casting for the Devil to /Film in an interview about the home media release of "Dogma." The filmmaker said, "I worked with a kid years and years ago, and he was so sweet — nice boy, very talented — and then he went and became super famous. Whenever I write the Devil, I think of Austin Butler."
"Especially after 'Dune,' man," Smith continued. "His Feyd was pretty badass. But our Devil is ... he's not like arched eyebrow insidious. He's sexier than that. He's like a grunge rocker. And I think Austin could pull that off pretty well."
As of now, Smith is still writing "Dogma 2," so we don't know exactly when we might get to see Austin Butler heating things up as Lucifer, but stay tuned, and we'll keep you posted.