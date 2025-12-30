Saved By The Bell Cast: Where The Actors Are Now

"Saved by the Bell" debuted in 1989 as a revamped version of the short-lived sitcom, "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." The original Disney Channel series starred Hayley Mills as the titular teacher, but the studio quickly realized the kids were the main draw. Five months after the show's first and only season, it was retooled as "Saved by the Bell" and began airing on NBC. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (Samuel "Screech" Powers), and Dennis Haskins (Richard Belding) all moved over to the new series.

"Good Morning, Miss Bliss" took place in Indianapolis, but "Saved by the Bell" was switched to the fictional Bayside High in Los Angeles to make it more glamorous. The show became a hit and remains one of the most beloved teen sitcoms of all time. While a lighthearted comedy, "Saved by the Bell" included "special episodes" that tackled subjects like caffeine pill addiction, underage drinking, and the dangers of oil (RIP Becky the Duck).

"Saved by the Bell" ran until 1993 and had two spin-offs, "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." The former followed multiple original cast members in college, while the latter was set back at Bayside and followed new students. There were also two TV movies, "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," which aired while the original show was still on, and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas," which followed the cancellation of "The College Years."

In 2020, a revival series debuted on Peacock and lasted for two seasons. Despite being one of the best comedy revivals, the streamer canceled the show due to a regime change at NBCUniversal. Many of the original cast members appeared in the reboot, but they had vast careers between 1993 and 2020.