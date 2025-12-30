Saved By The Bell Cast: Where The Actors Are Now
"Saved by the Bell" debuted in 1989 as a revamped version of the short-lived sitcom, "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." The original Disney Channel series starred Hayley Mills as the titular teacher, but the studio quickly realized the kids were the main draw. Five months after the show's first and only season, it was retooled as "Saved by the Bell" and began airing on NBC. Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle), Dustin Diamond (Samuel "Screech" Powers), and Dennis Haskins (Richard Belding) all moved over to the new series.
"Good Morning, Miss Bliss" took place in Indianapolis, but "Saved by the Bell" was switched to the fictional Bayside High in Los Angeles to make it more glamorous. The show became a hit and remains one of the most beloved teen sitcoms of all time. While a lighthearted comedy, "Saved by the Bell" included "special episodes" that tackled subjects like caffeine pill addiction, underage drinking, and the dangers of oil (RIP Becky the Duck).
"Saved by the Bell" ran until 1993 and had two spin-offs, "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." The former followed multiple original cast members in college, while the latter was set back at Bayside and followed new students. There were also two TV movies, "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," which aired while the original show was still on, and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas," which followed the cancellation of "The College Years."
In 2020, a revival series debuted on Peacock and lasted for two seasons. Despite being one of the best comedy revivals, the streamer canceled the show due to a regime change at NBCUniversal. Many of the original cast members appeared in the reboot, but they had vast careers between 1993 and 2020.
Tori Spelling (Violet Bickerstaff)
Tori Spelling was only in three episodes of "Saved by the Bell," but she made a huge impact as Violet Bickerstaff. Best known for playing Donna Martin on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Spelling first guest-starred on "Saved by the Bell" the same week "90210" premiered. Donna was similar to Violet in that they both came from wealthy families, but Violet was a certified nerd. In fact, she stands out as the one character who happily dated Screech.
Spelling continued to star in "90210" until it came to an end in 2000. She is one of the few "90210" alums to appear in every episode of the show. She also played Donna in two episodes of "Melrose Place" and in two episodes of the "90210" reboot (which ran from 2008 to 2013), in addition to playing herself in "BH9021," the fictional drama about rebooting "90210" that aired in 2019. Her credits since "Saved by the Bell" include episodes of "Blossom," "The House of Yes," "Scream 2," "Scary Movie 2," "Smallville," and more.
Spelling's most recent credit was the 2025 TV movie "Abducted in the Everglades" (see above), which follows a woman on a desperate search to find her missing daughter. Spelling did not reprise her role as Violet in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot.
Leanna Creel (Tori Scott)
When Tiffani Amber Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski) and Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano) left "Saved by the Bell" for a portion of the fourth and final season, Leanna Creel was brought in as Tori Scott (see above). She was in 10 episodes but was missing from the final two. After appearing in "School Song," she was never mentioned again until a joke about her was made in the reboot. During her brief stint on the show, Tori was the cool new girl who clashed with Zack before the two eventually started dating.
Creel's credits after "Saved by the Bell" included "Freeway" and an episode of "Ned and Stacy." Her final acting credit was in the 2000 film "The Cell," in which she appeared with her identical sisters, Joy Creel and Monica Lacy. While some considered "The Cell" a "misfire," Roger Ebert named it one of his favorite films from the 2000s.
Creel began producing in 1994, and her credits include "Mixed Signals, "Desert Blue," "But I'm a Cheerleader," and "Get Over It." In 1998, she founded the production company Ignite Entertainment and later founded Creel Studio. Her most recent producer credit was for "The Curse" in 2018.
While Creel was not in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot, Zack does mention Tori. Kelly says she doesn't remember her, which is a joke about the fact that they never appeared in the same episodes.
Ed Alonzo (Max)
In "Saved by the Bell," the local hot spot for teens was The Max, which was owned and operated by Max (Ed Alonzo). Max doubled as a server and magician who sometimes gave the kids advice. He was in 19 episodes throughout the first two seasons and returned for two more episodes in season 4. Alonzo's credits since 1992 include working as a puppeteer on "Men in Black," in addition to appearing in episodes of "Murphy Brown," "How I Met Your Mother," "Modern Family," and "Minx" (see above). Sadly, Minx was canceled by HBO Max, only to be saved by Starz and canceled again.
As a magician, Alonzo worked with Michael Jackson on his "This Is It" concert residency, which was canceled due to the singer's death before a documentary about the planned event was released in 2009. (Alonzo was actually present at the rehearsal that took place the night before Jackson passed away.) Alonzo has also worked with Britney Spears, Katy Perry, and David Blaine. He was even a magic consultant on multiple projects, including the 67th Annual Tony Awards, and was given the Academy of Magical Arts Magician of the Year award in 2009.
Alonzo reprised his role as Max in five episodes of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot.
Dennis Haskins (Richard Belding)
Dennis Haskins played Principal Richard Belding in every episode of "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" before playing the character in every episode of "Saved by the Bell." He also appeared in "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style" and had a cameo in "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas." He then guest-starred in one episode of "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" before starring in all 143 episodes of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." The spin-off lasted three seasons longer than the original show. He even voiced the character in an episode of "Robot Chicken" in 2008, and he reprised the role in an episode of "Victorious" in 2010.
Haskins has over 100 acting credits to his name. He's been in episodes of "The Practice," "The West Wing," "7th Heaven," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," "Mad Men," "How I Met Your Mother," "New Girl," and more. His last acting was the 2020 TV movie "A Bennett Song Holiday" (see above).
While Belding is referenced in the "Saved by the Bell" revival, Haskins did not reprise his role. It's believed that creator Tracey Wigfield didn't want any cameos to feel forced, and Belding had left California at the end of "The New Class." The character became the Dean of Students at the University of Tennessee in Chattanooga, which is Haskins' real-life alma mater.
Elizabeth Berkley (Jessie Spano)
Elizabeth Berkley had a handful of credits before "Saved by the Bell," but it was her stint as Jessie Spano that helped her rise to fame. Berkley starred in 75 episodes of the show, and her character was known for being an intelligent feminist, often butting heads with her on-and-off again boyfriend, A.C. Slater (Mario Lopez). Berkley was in "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style" and made a brief cameo in "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas."
Berkley's most famous episode of "Saved by the Bell" was "Jessie's Song," which saw her getting addicted to caffeine pills. Jessie has a breakdown, and her "I'm so excited" quote has become infamous. Berkley has recreated and referenced the scene on multiple occasions. She even honored the moment in a dance on "Dancing with the Stars" and did it in a sketch for "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon."
Since "Saved by the Bell" came to an end, Berkley has appeared in "The First Wives Club," "Any Given Sunday," "Without a Trace," "The L Word," "New Girl," "Cobra Kai," "All's Fair" (see above), and more. Her most famous credit is the 1995 film "Showgirls," which was a massive flop that nearly ended her career. Despite the fact that director Paul Verhoeven wishes he had made the movie more like "Basic Instinct," it has since found a huge cult following. In fact, Berkley is now touring the world with the film.
Berkley also played Jessie in all 20 episodes of the "Saved by the Bell" revival. Her character became the best-selling author of parenting books and the Guidance Counselor at Bayside High. She often coddles her son, Jamie Spano (Belmont Camelo), who is a main character on the show.
Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle)
Lark Voorhies' very first credit was playing Lisa Turtle in all 13 episodes of "Good Morning, Miss Bliss." She went on to appear in every episode of "Saved by the Bell," in addition to starring in "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style" and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas." She later guest-starred in one episode of "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and one episode of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class," on top of voicing Lisa in an episode of "Robot Chicken." Lisa was known for being extremely fashionable and often received unwanted attention from Screech, who had feelings for her throughout the series.
After "Saved by the Bell," Voorhies starred in over 50 episodes of "Days of Our Lives" and over 80 episodes of "The Bold and the Beautiful." She was also in episodes of "Family Matters," "The Parkers," and the third season of "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine," which is considered one of the best. Her film credits include "How to Be a Player" and "How High."
Voorhies showed up in three episodes of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot as Lisa (see above), who now has a successful career in fashion. Voorhies previously opened up about being diagnosed with Schizoaffective disorder, which she believes may have been a factor in her not being asked to have a bigger role in the revival series (via US Weekly). Her appearance on the show in 2020 marked her first acting credit since 2012.
Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater)
Mario Lopez first debuted as Bayside's new kid in the pilot episode of "Saved by the Bell." He went on to star in every episode as well as "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas." He reprised the role in two episodes of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and voiced Slater in an episode of "Robot Chicken." Slater was a jock who was often in competition with Zack. They fought over everything from dance contests to girls, but they were still best friends.
Lopez has had a huge career since "Saved by the Bell" came to an end. He has over 100 acting credits and often cameos as himself in projects. He did so in "Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping," "This Is Us," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Family Guy," "Magnum P.I.," "Girls5eva, "Hacks" (see above), and more. Now a television host, Lopez can be seen on "Access Daily with Mario & Kit" alongside Kit Hoover, "Access Hollywood," "Access Daily," and more. He has reprised his role as Slater in many talk show sketches, including on "Today" in 2025.
Lopez has also appeared in many projects as other characters. Those credits include "Holiday in Handcuffs," "Nip/Tuck," "Grease Live!," and more. One of Lopez's most recent credits is "Zootopia 2," in which he voices a surprisingly attractive wolf.
He was also in all 20 episodes of the "Saved by the Bell" revival. In the new show, Slater is now the football coach at Bayside High. In the second season finale, A.C. and Jessie shared a kiss, leaving fans hopeful that the duo were getting back together after nearly 30 years. Unfortunately, the show was canceled before their romance could continue.
Dustin Diamond (Samuel Screech Powers)
Dustin Diamond was in every episode of "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" as Samuel "Screech" Powers before starring in all of "Saved by the Bell." He was also in "Saved by the Bell: The College Years," "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas," and "Saved by the Bell: The New Class." He ultimately played Screech in 248 episodes of TV, making him the actor who appeared in the most "Saved by the Bell" media, even voicing Screech in an episode of "Robot Chicken."
Screech is one of the most beloved nerd characters in TV history, but Diamond had a complicated history with the show. In 2009, he published a memoir titled "Behind the Bell," which painted a poor picture of his co-stars. The other actors refuted some of his claims, and Diamond later stated that a ghostwriter had embellished his stories.
Diamond became a stand-up comedian and competed in many reality shows, including "The Weakest Link," "Celebrity Boxing 2," and "Celebrity Fit Club." He was a wrestling fan who was frequently seen in wrestling-related skits, shows, and the occasional match. His acting credits over the years include "Big Fat Liar," "Pauly Shore Is Dead," and "Little Creeps."
While Screech was mentioned multiple times in the "Saved by the Bell" reboot, he never appeared on the show. It's believed Diamond was not asked back due to his tumultuous history with the cast. Sadly, Diamond passed away in 2021 from small-cell carcinoma of the lungs. After his death, the reboot paid tribute to him by having the original cast members gather at The Max to tell stories about Screech. The episode ended with a montage of his best moments.
Diamond's final role was the Music Teacher in "Catching Up" (see above).
Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski)
Tiffani Thiessen (formerly Tiffani-Amber Thiessen) made her debut as Kelly Kapowski in the "Saved by the Bell" pilot and instantly became a '90s teen dream girl. She starred in 75 episodes of the show as well as "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," Saved by the Bell: The College Years," and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas." The latter film saw Kelly and Zack tying the knot after years of an on-again, off-again romance. Kelly was known as the all-American "perfect" girl. She was sweet and kind, as well as the head cheerleader and the captain of various sports teams at Bayside.
After "Saved by the Bell" ended, Thiessen joined the cast of "Beverly Hills 90210" as Valerie Malone. She starred in 136 episodes of the show, including the series finale in 2000. She auditioned to play Rachel Green in "Friends," but wasn't cast for a valid reason. Her credits include "From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money," "The Ladies Man," "Two Guys, a Girl and a Pizza Place," "Just Shoot Me," "White Collar," and "Alexa & Kate." Her most recent credit was voicing She-Hulk in "Lego Marvel Avengers: Mission Demolition" in 2024. She also hosted the Cooking Channel series "Dinner at Tiffani's" and the MTV comedy clip show "Deliciousness."
Thiessen returned as Kelly in seven episodes of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot (see above). Still married to Zack, Kelly goes through a major change when she decides to take the MCATs and pursue her college dream of being a doctor. She gave up the dream when she and Zack got married in "Wedding in Las Vegas." Kelly and Zack have a son, Mac Morris (Mitchell Hoog), who takes after his father and is a main character on the reboot.
Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris)
You can't have "Saved by the Bell" without teen heartthrob Zack Morris. Mark-Paul Gosselaar first played the lovable troublemaker in "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" before starring in every episode of "Saved by the Bell." After the show became a huge hit, "Good Morning, Miss Bliss" was added to the syndication package. Gosselaar filmed intros to each episode as Zack, and the title sequence was changed to match "Saved by the Bell."
Gosselaar also starred in "Saved by the Bell: Hawaiian Style," Saved by the Bell: The College Years," and "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Las Vegas." He later guest-starred in one episode of "Saved by the Bell: The New Class" and voiced Zack in episodes of "Family Guy" and "Robot Chicken." His credits over the years include "Dead Man on Campus," "NYPD Blue," "12 Dates of Christmas," "Franklin & Bash," "Mixed-ish," and "Will Trent." He also played himself in an episode of "Barry," and his most recent credit was playing Sir in "Found" (see above), which was canceled by NBC after two seasons.
Gosselaar appeared in seven episodes of the "Saved by the Bell" reboot. In addition to still being married to Kelly, Zack is now the Governor of California. One of his political acts is cutting underperforming schools in low-income areas, which causes many students to transfer to Bayside. The reason the "Saved by the Bell" reboot is one of the best comedy revivals to date is because of the dynamic set in motion by Zack's choice. When the less fortunate students get a taste of the extravagant Palisades school, the ridiculous antics from the original show are viewed through a new lens.