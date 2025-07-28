Saved By The Bell's Tiffani Thiessen Wasn't Cast In Friends For A Valid Reason

Tiffani Thiessen, once credited as Tiffani Amber Theissen, got a big break early in her career playing the role of Kelly Kapowski on the hit kid-friendly sitcom "Saved by the Bell." That series ran from 1989 to 1993, and entrenched itself deeply into the brains of the kids who watched it. Theissen was a household name for anyone under the age of 14. She continued to play Kelly in the spinoff series "Saved by the Bell: The College Years" and the TV movie "Saved by the Bell: Wedding in Vegas."

Throughout her tenure on the show, Theissen continued to work. In 1993, she appeared in the feature film "Son in Law" (her first) and landed guest spots on multiple other hit TV shows like "Burke's Law," "Married... with Children," "Step by Step," and "Blossom." In 1994, she took on another steady role, playing Valerie Malone on "Beverly Hills, 90210." Valerie first appeared in the show's fifth season, added after star Shannen Doherty departed, and the character took over as a "queen bee" on the series. She took over the Peach Pit, the local diner, and opened the Peach Pit After Dark nightclub. Theissen stayed on "90210" for four seasons, leaving in 1998. Most recently, she was one of the regular characters on the 2018 series "Alexa & Katie," which ran on Netflix until 2020. She returned to the "Saved by the Bell" reboot in 2021.

There was a moment, though, that instead of appearing on "Beverly Hills, 90210," Theissen might have played Rachel Green in the hit sitcom "Friends." Back in 2018, Theissen appeared on Nikki Glaser's interview show "You Up?" to talk about her career, and the actress revealed that she auditioned to appear on "Friends." Evidently, she was turned away because she was a few years too young.