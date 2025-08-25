A Jennifer Lopez Horror Misfire Was One Of Roger Ebert's Favorite Movies From The 2000s

Sometimes when creative people take a really big swing, large swathes of the audience just aren't going to get on board. There are a number of phenomenal movies that flopped with critics and audiences, either because they were ahead of their time or were just too weird, but at least one of those films had a serious critical contender in its corner. Tarsem Singh's misunderstood science fiction thriller "The Cell" did rather poorly with most critics but was a modest box office success, and the late, great Roger Ebert actually put it on his list of the 10 best films of the year 2000.

The films of Tarsem (he drops his surname for his professional endeavors) aren't for everyone, as he tends to prioritize visual aesthetics and big thematic overtures over more traditional storytelling, and "The Cell" can be deeply challenging for some audiences. It's a serial killer hunter story like "Silence of the Lambs" or "Kiss the Girls," but with a sci-fi twist, as child psychologist Dr. Catherine Deane (Jennifer Lopez) uses mind-connecting technology to go inside of a comatose serial killer's (Vincent D'Onofrio) mind in order to discover the location of his latest victim before an automated system drowns her. "The Cell" is a visual feast with a slightly convoluted story and some uneven acting that is nonetheless a feat of filmmaking — and besides, it's far better than some of the director's later work, like the Snow White adaptation "Mirror, Mirror" or the miserable Greek mythology-based "Immortals." "The Cell" isn't perfect, but it's deserving of Ebert's praise and will hopefully get more of a reappraisal in the future, because it's truly stunning.