The 10 Worst Greek Mythology Movies Of All Time

Greek — and Roman — myths remain fascinating to audiences, and no other proof is needed than to remember that Sir Christopher Nolan is bringing back "The Odyssey" with an all-star cast. Elsewhere, names may get jumbled or outright changed, due to the Roman Empire gradually cannibalizing (syncretizing) any and all religions they came across. While Egypt's mythology really got put through the wringer, Greeks saw their Gods changed as well: Zeus became Jupiter, Ares became Mars, etcetera, regardless of how well the legends fit. But centuries later, the Greeks returned to prominence, helped in no small part by how well these stories could use the new wave of special effects and color film.

Ray Harryhausen and his magical stop-motion figures brought Perseus (Harry Hamlin) to life against monstrous Medusa in "Clash of the Titans" while Italy pushed the sword and sandal epic into the foreground with a rash of movies all about Hercules. Sword and sandal movies aren't usually mythic; they lack the defining feature of mythic movies, the gods themselves. But they're a ton of fun, too, and all of this paved the way for decades of future interest. Unfortunately, not every homage to the gods of Olympus is a good one. At least they can be funny in their own right. These are the ten worst movies that tried to feature famous Greek myths. Don't look straight at them, you just might turn to stone.