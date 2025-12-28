This Ben Affleck Crime Thriller Adapted The Second In A Trilogy Of Books

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

2016 was not Ben Affleck's year: He starred in three films, and none were successes. His performance as Batman in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice" was praised but the movie itself was not, marking the beginning of the end for the DC Extended Universe. Affleck's original action thriller, "The Accountant," similarly got middling reviews, but it was at least popular enough to get a sequel nine years later.

This brings us to Affleck's passion project, "Live by Night." Set in 1926 shortly after Prohibition, the gangster epic follows Boston bank robber Joe Coughlin as he builds a rum-running empire in Florida and falls in love with Cuban criminal Graciela Corrales (Zoe Saldaña). Affleck directed the picture and (mis)cast himself as the 20-year old Joe. Since his last project was the Best Picture-winning "Argo," you'd think he would deliver again. It wasn't to be: "Live By Night" bombed and went down as Affleck's first miss as a director.

"Live By Night" is based on a 2012 novel by Dennis Lehane, who (like Affleck) hails from Boston. The source material has a larger story behind it; "Live by Night" is the second novel in a trilogy following the Coughlin family in the early 20th century. (Though Lehane prefers to think of the books as "three standalones that are connected by a bloodline.")

Affleck made his directorial debut by adapting Lehane's "Gone Baby Gone," the fourth book in the Kenzie & Gennaro detective series. That worked, so why didn't "Live by Night"? Having read every Lehane book, this writer feels that "Live by Night" is both one of his lesser works and the weak point of the Coughlin trilogy. Even so, you're better off reading "Live by Night" than watching it, especially since the Coughlin trilogy begins and ends with triumphs.