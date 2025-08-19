Taron Egerton Feels These Two TV Shows Feature Some Of His Best Roles

For an actor best known for the cheeky and stupidly fun "Kingsman" spy franchise, as well as playing Elton John in "Rocketman," both of Egerton's television outings with Apple TV+ have demonstrated that he can tackle intense characters and show very different sides of himself in an alarming fashion. For "Black Bird," Keene sees Larry Hall as a means to an end, but a monstrous one that he struggles to be in the company of. Keene is trying to dredge up evil memories from Larry, making for a grueling experience we're forced to endure along with him. This version of Keene is no saint, but he's nowhere as psychotic as the prison mate he's tasked with exposing.

In the case of "Smoke," however, Egerton's role is a far more unlikeable and duplicitous soul, but one that's equally compelling to watch achieve his goals. Without going into spoilers, Dave Gudsen is not a good dude and is perhaps an even more entertaining character and impressive performance from Egerton because of it. It's another example of the highs that can emerge from this partnership, which the star hopes to maintain as long as possible. "But I just hope [Lehane] keeps my number in his phonebook and we keep at it, because the roles of Dave Gudsen in 'Smoke' and Jimmy Keene in 'Black Bird' are two of the best roles I've played," Egerton revealed.

Fingers crossed there are many more collaborations to come.