Taron Egerton Feels These Two TV Shows Feature Some Of His Best Roles
The relationship between Taron Egerton and writer Dennis Lehane has led to some impressively dark stories being told, and we only hope it stays that way after they've collaborated in not one, but two gripping Apple TV+ thrillers. In 2022, Egerton starred in one of the best shows on the streaming service, "Black Bird," written by Lehane, which told the true story of James Keene, who helped obtain a confession from suspected killer, Larry Hall (brilliantly portrayed by Paul Walter Hauser), while behind bars. In 2025, the two reunited for the drama series "Smoke," which sees the performer playing an arson investigator forced to pair up with an FBI agent (Jurnee Smollett) on the hunt for two arsonists lighting up the same town.
The latter show might've earned a more mixed reception, but both mark impressive turns from Egerton, who is handling what is undeniably harsh subject matter for both characters. The actor is thrilled with the partnership that has sprouted from this relationship, and the chance to play roles that he's deemed highlights in his career. Speaking about Lehane, Egerton told The Hollywood Reporter, "He's such an incredible person to work with in terms of his ingenuity and his imagination and the things he's trying to say and the uncomfortable space he occupies. His stuff is dark. It's challenging, it's uncomfortable, and I love that stuff." It's this grim but fascinating territory that Egerton wishes to stay in for as long as Lehane will allow.
Egerton will always return Lehane's call after Black Bird and Smoke
For an actor best known for the cheeky and stupidly fun "Kingsman" spy franchise, as well as playing Elton John in "Rocketman," both of Egerton's television outings with Apple TV+ have demonstrated that he can tackle intense characters and show very different sides of himself in an alarming fashion. For "Black Bird," Keene sees Larry Hall as a means to an end, but a monstrous one that he struggles to be in the company of. Keene is trying to dredge up evil memories from Larry, making for a grueling experience we're forced to endure along with him. This version of Keene is no saint, but he's nowhere as psychotic as the prison mate he's tasked with exposing.
In the case of "Smoke," however, Egerton's role is a far more unlikeable and duplicitous soul, but one that's equally compelling to watch achieve his goals. Without going into spoilers, Dave Gudsen is not a good dude and is perhaps an even more entertaining character and impressive performance from Egerton because of it. It's another example of the highs that can emerge from this partnership, which the star hopes to maintain as long as possible. "But I just hope [Lehane] keeps my number in his phonebook and we keep at it, because the roles of Dave Gudsen in 'Smoke' and Jimmy Keene in 'Black Bird' are two of the best roles I've played," Egerton revealed.
Fingers crossed there are many more collaborations to come.