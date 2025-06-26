Smoke: What Critics Are Saying About Taron Egerton's Apple TV+ Series

Over on Rotten Tomatoes, "Smoke" has earned an average of 64% as of this writing with a critical consensus that reads, "'Smoke' obscures its appeal with coy plotting until it eventually lights a fire under its story, but commanding turns from Taron Egerton and Jurnee Smollett keep this drama watchable throughout." Across the mixed reviews for the new series, critics echo this exact sentiment.

On the positive side, Alan Sepinwall at Rolling Stone wrote, "It's not a coincidence that 'Smoke' becomes vastly more entertaining and complex the second that it turns all of its cards face-up." (This is a reference to the twist that happens quite early in the series.) For IGN Movies, Emma Fraser mused, "'Smoke' suffers from its overly ambiguous storytelling. Yet despite all the frustrations that presents, the performances by Egerton, Jurnee Smollett, and the rest of the ensemble make this an endlessly watchable and compelling series." In her review for TheWrap, Deidre Johnson said, "'Smoke' has everything fans of [Dennis] Lehane's books or TV shows have come to expect — mystery, action, violence, foreboding atmosphere — but this series also has dark comedy and bits of fantasy." Meanwhile, TVGuide's Keith Phipps was pretty direct: "The results aren't entirely satisfying, but the moments that click into place, particularly those spotlighting performances that strike the balance the series attempts, suggest it was worth a try."

Detractors, like The AV Club's Tim Lowery, didn't mince words either; as he put it, "'Smoke' has some real things to say about delusion, the stories we tell ourselves, and the trauma behind them. It's just too bad that its thrills so often flame out." Over at RogerEbert.com, Brian Tallerico wrote, "Forget suspension of belief—you've got to light it on fire to enjoy this one." Actually, a lot of critics went for fire-related digs, like Nina Metz at the Chicago Tribune: "Plenty of smoke. No fire." Finally, Nick Schager, in his review for The Daily Beast, simply said the entire thing is overwrought, calling "Smoke" a "show with about as much restraint as its fiends, sabotaging its frequently gripping action via a handful of crucial over-the-top contrivances."