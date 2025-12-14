Jack Nicholson Has Two Forgotten Guest-Starring Roles In A Classic Family Sitcom

Jack Nicholson may have disappeared from Hollywood, but his legacy never will. The screen legend reached true icon status during his decades-long career, which means Nicholson's filmography is full of truly iconic movie roles. Before he became the icon of cinema he is today, however, Nicholson spent years trying to break through, during which time he played two different characters in two episodes of "The Andy Griffith Show."

Even someone of Nicholson's stature had to start somewhere, and in his case, that somewhere was the low-budget 1958 teen drama "The Cry Baby Killer." Back then, Nicholson was working his way to becoming the legend we all know today, but it took many years of making due with similarly low-budget productions and B-movie ventures. Despite projecting an air of care-free charm and easy likability throughout his career, Nicholson was actually quite driven behind the scenes and ambitious enough to write several of his early films, including 1963's "Thunder Island" and 1964's "Flight to Fury." But it wasn't until 1969 that he got his big break by portraying the lawyer George Hanson in "Easy Rider."

Prior to that, he wasn't just churning out B-movies and writing under-seen actioners. Though Nicholson was never a big presence on the small screen, he did have several notable TV roles, including guest spots on the NBC medical drama "Dr. Kildare," the ABC detective series "Hawaiian Eye," and the ABC Western show "The Guns of Will Sonnett." Between the latter two, he also appeared in easily the most popular of all those series: "The Andy Griffith Show." In fact, he showed up on the beloved sitcom twice, playing two completely different characters — though neither role really allowed him to show audiences the charisma that would go on to make him a star.