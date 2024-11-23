The Classic Movie That Convinced Jack Nicholson To Stick To Acting

It's absurd to consider, but early in his career Jack Nicholson had a difficult decision to make. The New Jersey son of a showgirl had a shot at being an animator for Joseph Hanna and William Barbera in the 1950s, but the then teenager had his heart set on acting. This was not the difficult decision. That would come years later when, after a string of prominent roles in Roger Corman-produced B-movies, Nicholson wrote a well-regarded screenplay called "The Trip." It was so good that it left burgeoning movie star Peter Fonda in tears. This reception was ecstatic enough to convince Corman to direct it himself. And while Fonda was ultimately displeased with the final result, Nicholson immediately landed another screenwriting assignment collaborating with Bob Rafelson on the script for the absurdist Monkees comedy "Head."

In a 1985 interview with Film Comment, Nicholson revealed that his success as a writer got him thinking about a career as a director. "I wanted to be the guy who got to say whether the dress is red or blue," he said. "I'd still like to make those ultimate decisions. It's like action painting. It's not a question of right or wrong about red or blue, but that only one guy gets to say it — and if you don't get to, you're doing something else."

Nicholson's quest for control was not incompatible with continuing on as a performer. "As an actor, I want to give in to the collaboration with the director because I don't want my work to be all the same," he said. "The more this can be done with comfort, the more variety my work has had. I think this is inherent to the actors' craft. It is a chosen theoretical point of departure."

It was the late 1960s, and Nicholson had to contend with this push-pull. We know which way he went, and it's probably not a surprise as to which film drove him in the direction of being a movie star.