Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone Was Explicitly Influenced By These 2 Beloved Western Authors

Taylor Sheridan's hit Paramount Network series "Yellowstone" seems like it was tailor-made for gruff older men and the women who love them, and that's in large part because of the Western authors who inspired it. In an interview with Variety in 2022, the writer and producer revealed that he was heavily inspired by the late, great Western authors Cormac McCarthy and Larry McMurty, both known for their gritty demystifications of life on the frontier. McMurty was best known for writing novels like "Terms of Endearment," which was turned into an Academy Award-winning film, and he also co-wrote the screenplay for Ang Lee's "Brokeback Mountain." McCarthy was a bit bleaker, writing novels like "Blood Meridian" and "No Country for Old Men," which was also turned into an Academy Award-winning film.

For Sheridan, the unusual perspectives of these authors helped shape his own work in the Western genre, from "Yellowstone" to his screenplay for the fantastic neo-Western "Hell or High Water," which definitely feels at home alongside McCarthy's work and its tendency towards violence. The hardened grit and heavy themes of Sheridan's series all come from McCarthy and McMurty, though it's hard to imagine either of them coming up with some of the more ridiculous parts of "Yellowstone.".