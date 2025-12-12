12 Terrifying Home Invasion Movies That Will Leave You Scared

Home invasion movies tend to be pretty simple. A malevolent person breaks into someone's home and either terrorizes or kills them. It's one of the foundational tropes of horror, and despite its relative simplicity, it's also one of the most horrifying subgenres. It doesn't take a genius to figure out why that is. While movies about monsters or aliens or ghosts can be genuinely spine-tingling, they're often missing one thing — a sense of realism. Home invasion movies scare us so much because the possibility of something like that happening to us seems much higher than a monster attack. "What if it happened to you?" These films seem to ask.

For some moviegoers, that sense of verisimilitude makes the home invasion movie an immediate no-go. But for those of us who crave the feeling of tension and dread they provoke, there's nothing better. If you're the kind of person who likes to spend the night alone with the lights off, watching many people's most terrifying nightmares come true (no judgment), this list is for you. If you enjoy the thrill of waiting for something terrible to happen (on screen, that is), this is a safe space.

Keep reading to discover 12 home invasion movies that will deliver the frights you desire.