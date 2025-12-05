The Final DCEU Movie Ever Has Become A Streaming Hit On Netflix

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The DC Extended Universe, aka the DCEU, aka the Snyderverse, may be a thing of the past, but it's still popular in 2025. At least in the world of streaming, anyhow. 2023's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" brought the DCEU as we knew it to an end. Warner Bros. has since rebooted the DC Universe under the guidance of DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran. However, Jason Momoa's second and final solo "Aquaman" movie is now finding love on Netflix two years after it hit theaters.

In the final week of November, director James Wan's "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" was the ninth-most viewed movie on Netflix, amassing 3.9 million views. Even as of this writing, the movie is still in the streamer's top 10. While it's a Warner Bros. movie that has been available on HBO Max for some time, WB does have a deal that allows its films to go to Netflix. Now, subscribers to the biggest streaming service in the world are catching up with it.

The film centers on Arthur Curry (Momoa), who is once again dealing with Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ). After failing to defeat the hero last time around, the latter remains driven by the need to avenge his father's death and will stop at nothing to take Aquaman down once and for all.

2018's "Aquaman" became the highest-grossing DC movie ever at the time of its release, ultimately taking in $1.15 billion at the worldwide box office. The sequel, however, didn't fare nearly as well, taking in just $440 million, serving as a major disappointment and ending the DCEU on a low note. But it's still evidently of interest to viewers, just not so much that they felt the need to leave the house to watch it.