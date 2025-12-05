12 TV Shows Like Netflix's Death By Lightning
James A. Garfield isn't exactly the most memorable President in American history. After all, he was shot just a few months into his presidency, eventually dying from infection eight months after taking the oath of office. But Garfield, played by Michael Shannon, is given new life in Netflix's new historical miniseries "Death By Lightning." The show details not just Garfield's presidential campaign and tragically short tenure in the White House, but also the parallel story of Charles Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen), his assassin. Both became two of the most notable figures of their day (albeit for very different reasons), yet both were swiftly forgotten and lost to history.
With incredible performances from its two lead actors, as well as its large ensemble cast that includes Bradley Whitford, Nick Offerman, and Betty Gilpin, "Death by Lightning" takes political intrigue and makes it utterly gripping. But unfortunately, it's a miniseries, and miniseries draw to a close all too quickly. So if you're looking for something else that'll capture your attention in the same way, here are a few other shows that have at least one or two things in common with "Death by Lightning."
Mercy Street
One of the most devastating things about James Garfield's assassination is that it didn't actually have to end in his death. It turns out that the bullet most likely wouldn't have killed him on its own, but it was the (spoilers for the show) unhygienic practices of the doctor who treated him that introduced bacteria to his system, leading to a fatal case of sepsis. (At one point, we see the doctor use his scalpel and then hold it in his mouth so that he can use both of his hands. My medical knowledge is limited to episodes of "Grey's Anatomy" and "The Pitt," but that doesn't seem great.)
It's here we see parallels between "Death by Lightning" and "Mercy Street," which takes a look at a hospital in the midst of the Civil War. Doctoring in these times is a brutal art, and even more so under the pressures of combat. But it's at this military hospital that two surgeons butt heads over the best ways to help their patients, keeping in mind the latest in medical advancements. Although "Mercy Street" only ran for two seasons, it's a deeply engrossing look at the gruesome aftermath of the Civil War's most famous battles.
The Civil War
Although "Death by Lightning" takes place in the aftermath of the Civil War, the emotional wounds hang heavy over the hastily reassembled country. And to fully understand the political landscape of James Garfield's America, you need to have a firm grasp of the conflict that tore it apart in the first place. To that end, "The Civil War" is essential viewing.
Once upon a time, it was a given that mainstream American audiences would never sit down and watch a multi-part historical documentary on television. But then Ken Burns came along and proved them wrong with "The Civil War," an engaging and unbelievably thorough look at one of America's most devastating conflicts. With archival materials and interviews with leading historians, Burns does the dual task of educating and entertaining audiences. "The Civil War" was so successful that it basically made Ken Burns' career, giving him the opportunity to tackle a number of other topics in documentary form, each of which have given his viewers an exhaustive grounding in history.
The Underground Railroad
Although James Garfield didn't live long enough to affect real change when it came to civil rights, "Death by Lightning" doesn't neglect to show his thoughtful interactions with Black Americans (including Frederick Douglass, played by Vondie Curtis-Hall) who agree to support his candidacy. They're not convinced that Garfield will follow through on his promises (they've been let down by politicians before, after all), but in time, they begin to believe in his good intentions, at the very least.
Since "Death by Lighting" refuses to shy away from the perspective of Black Americans just a handful of years after the Civil War, a logical companion piece to the political drama is Barry Jenkins' 10-episode "The Underground Railroad." Set during the Civil War, it follows the enslaved Cora (Thuso Mbedu) along her journey to freedom, which takes place along a literal underground railroad. Gorgeously shot and emotionally evocative, "The Underground Railroad" is a thoughtful addition to Jenkins' filmography.
Waco
"Waco" may not have much in common with "Death by Lightning" on the surface, but if you're looking for more underrated projects starring Michael Shannon, it's a great place to start. At this drama's heart is the standoff between the U.S. government, David Koresh, and his group of devoted followers known as the Branch Davidians, a cultish offshoot of the Seventh Day Adventists. When the F.B.I. arrives at their compound in Waco, Texas, with a warrant, things quickly spiral out of control.
In the Paramount miniseries adaptation of the real-life events, Michael Shannon plays Gary Noesner, an F.B.I. agent determined to prevent the conflict with the Branch Davidians from becoming as big of a disaster as Ruby Ridge several months earlier. While it drew some controversy for the sympathy it generates for David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch in one of his most eerily charismatic performances ever), "Waco" is nonetheless an interesting production that operates as a slow-moving trainwreck in the inevitability of its tragedy.
The West Wing
In "Death by Lightning," James Garfield wins over the members of his party at the Republican National Convention by appealing to the better angels of their nature, painting an optimistic view of politics as a potential force for good. He believes they can change the United States for the better, if they only commit themselves to the cause. This sense of hope in the often dirty world of Washington politics has a modern-day equivalent in Aaron Sorkin's "The West Wing," which takes place in a fictional Democratic White House.
President Jed Bartlet (Martin Sheen) carries with him a strong moral compass that guides him through the chaos of day-to-day life in D.C., where every decision, even seemingly inconsequential ones, needs to be considered from all angles. And although Bartlet's White House staff sometimes struggles to take the high road, there's an earnestness and honor that makes "The West Wing" feel like a fantasy version of politics — it's the Washington D.C. we wish existed rather than the one we actually have.
The Kennedys
It's unclear if the assassination of James Garfield was a lynchpin moment for Americans where they could all collectively remember where they were when it happened, but he's still a President who was gunned down in the line of duty, and he deserves to have a long-lasting legacy even though his tenure in office was comparatively short. By contrast, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy was one of the defining events of the 20th century, turning American society on its head.
"The Kennedys" doesn't focus exclusively on Kennedy's murder in 1963 — in fact, it goes out of its way to avoid recreating the now-heartbreakingly famous moment. Instead, we get a look at John F. Kennedy's (Greg Kinnear) life from childhood onward, with special attention given to his sometimes-rocky relationship with his wife Jackie (Katie Holmes). But just like "Death by Lightning," it shows a politician who captured the imagination of his people and tragically paid the price for it.
Veep
In "Death by Lightning," James Garfield builds his platform railing against the corruption that had become part and parcel of Washington politics. Although "Veep" is tonally very different from "Death by Lightning," it makes it clear how little has changed since the late 1800s. Roscoe Conkling would fit right into Selina Meyer's (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) White House. "Veep," created by Armando Ianucci, is a satirical look at modern politics through the lens of its amoral (OK, probably immoral) female Vice President. If "The West Wing" is what Washington wishes it was, "Veep" is its dark and perverse reality.
That doesn't stop the show from being incredibly funny, however, as Selina and her merry band of sycophants plot her political future. In fact, the only thing that prevented "Veep" from ascending to new heights in its later seasons is the extremely depressing fact that the actual world of politics quickly outstripped it in terms of ridiculousness. Still, "Veep" ended up winning Louis-Dreyfus six consecutive Emmys for Best Actress, so they were clearly doing something right.
Manhunt
At the time James Garfield took office, the nation was still recovering from the death of President Abraham Lincoln, who was already becoming the larger-than-life symbol he is today. In fact, Garfield harks back to Lincoln in his convention speech, chastising his fellow politicians for what they had allowed the Republican party — Lincoln's party — to become. "Manhunt" takes a look at the immediate aftermath of Lincoln's assassination, as we follow the men tasked with hunting down his murderers.
It stars Tobias Menzies as Edwin Stanton, Lincoln's secretary of war and the leading figure in the efforts to find those responsible for the murder. In focusing on one of the lesser-known (but ultimately fascinating) aspects of the assassination, "Manhunt" avoids feeling like a simple retread of a night at Ford's Theater. The talented cast that surrounds Menzies, including Anthony Boyle, Matt Walsh, and Lovie Simone, adds to the urgency and excitement of the production.
Boardwalk Empire
It's incredibly tempting for politicians to muddy the waters, mixing government and business in pursuit of a quick payday. And as we see in "Death by Lighting," Roscoe Conkling's (Shea Whigham) stranglehold on the shockingly lucrative port in New York City allows him a disproportionately large political voice. Just 30-odd years later, we see a similar dynamic at play in "Boardwalk Empire," where Nucky Thompson (Steve Buscemi) rules Prohibition-era Atlantic City.
With a combination of illicit business activities and institutional power as a local politician (and the help of his brother Eli, played by "Death by Lightning" star Shea Whigham), Nucky is able to bend the city to his will. Corruption is just another part of doing business, seemingly baked into the process. "Boardwalk Empire" was a massive hit on HBO, helping to cement the network's reputation for top-tier historical dramas with a little bit of edge to them, and it raised the career of its star, Steve Buscemi, to new heights. He even credits the role with preventing him from giving up on acting.
Grant
"Death by Lightning" is a historical drama, "The Civil War" is pure documentary, and "Grant" falls somewhere between the two. Incorporating interviews and archival footage with a more traditional narrative approach, "Grant" is a docudrama that explores the life of the man in the unenviable position of following Abraham Lincoln in the White House. (OK, well, technically after Andrew Johnson, but who remembers that guy?)
A Civil War general of great fame, Grant (Justin Salinger) launched his political career on the back of his status as a war hero. But as we see in "Death by Lightning," his record as president is not quite so straightforward — a view that's altogether different from the one presented in "Grant." A throwback to a time when The History Channel actually released series about, you know, history, "Grant" is an appealing and well-constructed docudrama, albeit one that has a tendency to glorify its subject.
John Adams
There's an old adage that anyone who actually wants to be president is the exact kind of person who shouldn't be. By that logic, the political figures who have somehow accidentally found themselves in office can perhaps be trusted to wield that power. With James Garfield in "Death by Lightning" and John Adams (Paul Giamatti) in "John Adams," we have two reluctant figures led by their moral compass into the presidency.
"John Adams" takes a look at Adams' rise to power, from his work as a defense lawyer for the British soldiers on trial for what would become known as the Boston Massacre (not exactly the most popular position) to his time negotiating with the French court at Versailles until, eventually, he winds up as the second President of the United States. While the production is spurred on by the excellent performance of the always reliable Paul Giamatti, it's a well-written series that does credit to the David McCullough biography, also entitled "John Adams," on which the show is based.
Deadwood
Although "Death by Lightning" takes place in the heart of national politics while "Deadwood" is in a backwater mining town, the two shows have a similar atmosphere — right down to two of their characters' tendencies to monologue at bemused sex workers. A classic Western television series that didn't get its due while it was on the air but has since seen its reputation skyrocket, "Deadwood" stars Timothy Olyphant as a former lawman who moves to Deadwood to open a hardware store, and quickly becomes a prominent figure in town, often butting heads with its unofficial leader, Al Swearengen (Ian McShane).
"Deadwood" ran for three seasons on HBO before being unceremoniously cancelled. In 2019, a long-awaited sequel film called "Deadwood: The Movie" was released, tying up loose ends and providing fans with some much-needed closure (albeit 13 years too late).