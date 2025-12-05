12 TV Shows Like Netflix's Death By Lightning

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

James A. Garfield isn't exactly the most memorable President in American history. After all, he was shot just a few months into his presidency, eventually dying from infection eight months after taking the oath of office. But Garfield, played by Michael Shannon, is given new life in Netflix's new historical miniseries "Death By Lightning." The show details not just Garfield's presidential campaign and tragically short tenure in the White House, but also the parallel story of Charles Guiteau (Matthew Macfadyen), his assassin. Both became two of the most notable figures of their day (albeit for very different reasons), yet both were swiftly forgotten and lost to history.

With incredible performances from its two lead actors, as well as its large ensemble cast that includes Bradley Whitford, Nick Offerman, and Betty Gilpin, "Death by Lightning" takes political intrigue and makes it utterly gripping. But unfortunately, it's a miniseries, and miniseries draw to a close all too quickly. So if you're looking for something else that'll capture your attention in the same way, here are a few other shows that have at least one or two things in common with "Death by Lightning."