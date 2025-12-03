Alien: Earth Creator Reveals Whether The Series Will Ever Crossover With Predator

Both the "Alien" and "Predator" franchises are going strong under Disney's watch at the moment. In addition to films like "Alien: Romulus" and "Predator: Badlands" doing well on the big screen, the properties have gotten well-received small screen entries like the animated movie "Predator: Killer of Killers" and "Alien: Earth," the franchise's first-ever TV series. There's even been some crossing over between these universes of late, which begs the question: Will "Alien: Earth" feature a "Predator" crossover at some point in the future?

We know that FX and Hulu are officially moving forward with "Alien: Earth" season 2, but beyond that, little is know about the show's next batch of episodes. Hence, when series creator Noah Hawley appeared as a guest on the "SmartLess" podcast, his hosts had to pick his brains about whether a "Predator" crossover is in the cards. Hawley didn't mince words or leave fans hanging, either, as he pretty much ruled out the idea entirely:

"No, not onto the show, I don't think. I think Dan Trachtenberg, who made 'Prey' and has made the 'Badlands' movie — you know, I loved 'Prey.' I think he's doing a great job with that franchise. He clearly has a plan there. I've met Dan once, we're not kind of coordinating any of that stuff. So, it's not really my plan to do it."

So, there we have it. As Hawley mentioned, Trachtenberg has sort of become the "Predator" whisperer in recent years. "Prey" was met with rave reviews in 2022, with "Killer of Killers" becoming all but equally acclaimed when it hit Hulu earlier this year. Since then, the future-set "Predator: Badlands" has kept this hot streak going. Disney appears to be letting Trachtenberg guide that ship for the time being.