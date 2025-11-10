Where Does Predator: Badlands Take Place On The Overall Timeline?

Without getting into spoilers, "Badlands" brings the Weyland-Yutani corporation from the "Alien" movies into the fold, with Elle Fanning's android Thia hailing from said corporation. It's by no means a full-on "Alien vs. Predator" movie but it does fold these universes in on one another. So there is much to consider beyond the year that this movie takes place in.

For one, the "Alien: Resurrection" novelization and in some dialogue that was scrapped from the movie, it was revealed that Weyland-Yutani was actually purchased by Walmart. "Badlands" firmly establishes that the company still exists and is seemingly thriving. Is it that Disney and Trachtenberg consider the theatrical cut canon? Or did Weyland-Yutani resurrect itself as a separate entity following the events of "Resurrection" into something new?

Even setting that little nugget aside, what do we know of the "Alien" franchise at this point in time? Not a whole lot at the moment but Xenomorphs are surely still a thing. "Alien: Romulus" took place between the events of "Alien" and "Aliens," meaning it's unlikely that the forthcoming "Romulus" sequel will pick up where "Badlands" left off. But it also doesn't mean that the "Romulus" sequel can't cross over with "Predator" in its own way.

What we're left to question most is, where's this all headed? It's clear that Disney is building to some sort of larger "Alien"/"Predator" crossover of some sort. But what does that look like? Is it a future-set "AvP" movie? Is it something that will instead go back to the past at another point in the timeline? Assuming these movies continue to perform well at the box office, we'll undoubtedly get an answer. Trachtenberg and Co. just aren't prepared to show their hand yet.

"Predator: Badlands" is in theaters now.