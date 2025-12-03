Mondo's New Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Posters Bring Beautiful Battles [Exclusive]
Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings" has endured for nearly 25 years now, and many would argue it's the best film trilogy of all time, even with the multiple endings. That's why we're still getting endless merchandise inspired by the film series, especially when it comes to artwork. The cinematic art curators at Mondo are bringing another collection of "Lord of the Rings" posters into the world, courtesy of artist Riccardo Federici, and /Film is proud to exclusively debut the poster for the second movie in the series, "The Two Towers."
In this dark, exquisite image, the seasoned Ents of the forest have risen up to battle Saruman and the orcs who have been burning trees and destroying Middle-earth in their quest to conquer the land. More specifically, Treebeard has entered the battle, and he's about to smash one of the orcs with a giant boulder, as the dark pillar of Orthanc (one of the titular two towers) looms in the background.
For fans interested in variants, you may also want to check out the sketch variant that's available, showing the detailed work that went into the art by Riccardo Federici.
Also, since we're talking about the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy here, you may find yourself not just wanting to have the "Two Towers" print framed on your wall. So, be sure to scroll below for the other posters for "The Fellowship of the Ring" and "The Return of the King" that will be available for purchase, both individually and as bundles for the entire trilogy of artwork.
Riccardo Federici's incredible Lord of the Rings posters focus on singular moments
For "The Fellowship of the Ring," we see Isildur facing the towering figure of Sauron, as the fires of Mount Doom glow behind him, just before the One Ring gets sliced off his hand. And in the "Return of the King" print, we have Eowyn facing off with the Witch King, before impaling his face with her blade. With so many "Lord of the Rings" prints trying to represent the expansive movies on a larger scale, it's nice to have artwork hone in on these singular moments.
All three prints will be available individually for $95 each, and the good news is that they're all timed editions. So, they'll be on sale starting Wednesday, December 10 at 11am CT through Friday, December 19 at 11AM CT. However many are purchased within that window, that's how many will be printed to determine the edition size.
If you buy the whole trilogy in a bundle, you'll get a slight discount, with the collection costing $270. Plus, for those again interested in the more rare print collection, you'll be able to get a bundle of all three sketch variants for $300. When you buy the bundles, each poster will have a matching edition number too.
To purchase these stunning posters, head over to Mondo's online shop starting December 10 at 12pm ET. Again, you've got time to get the regular color versions of the prints, but the sketch variants will only be available while supplies last, so act fast.