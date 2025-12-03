Mondo's New Lord Of The Rings Trilogy Posters Bring Beautiful Battles [Exclusive]

Peter Jackson's adaptation of "The Lord of the Rings" has endured for nearly 25 years now, and many would argue it's the best film trilogy of all time, even with the multiple endings. That's why we're still getting endless merchandise inspired by the film series, especially when it comes to artwork. The cinematic art curators at Mondo are bringing another collection of "Lord of the Rings" posters into the world, courtesy of artist Riccardo Federici, and /Film is proud to exclusively debut the poster for the second movie in the series, "The Two Towers."

Mondo

In this dark, exquisite image, the seasoned Ents of the forest have risen up to battle Saruman and the orcs who have been burning trees and destroying Middle-earth in their quest to conquer the land. More specifically, Treebeard has entered the battle, and he's about to smash one of the orcs with a giant boulder, as the dark pillar of Orthanc (one of the titular two towers) looms in the background.

Mondo

For fans interested in variants, you may also want to check out the sketch variant that's available, showing the detailed work that went into the art by Riccardo Federici.

Also, since we're talking about the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy here, you may find yourself not just wanting to have the "Two Towers" print framed on your wall. So, be sure to scroll below for the other posters for "The Fellowship of the Ring" and "The Return of the King" that will be available for purchase, both individually and as bundles for the entire trilogy of artwork.