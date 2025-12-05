Pluribus Episode 6 Lets A Surprising Cameo Deliver A Shocking Moment

This article contains spoilers for "Pluribus" episode 6.

As an effervescent nanny once sang, "a spoonful of sugar helps the medicine go down in a most delightful way." It's an adage that everyone, "Mary Poppins" fans or not, tries to conform to when delivering bad news. For Carol Sturka (Rhea Seehorn) in Apple TV's "Pluribus," life has been one bit of bad news after the other ever since a mysterious extraterrestrial virus transformed the majority of people on Earth into a single hive mind. Carol already has a personal grudge against these Others, seeing as how their joining process was instrumental in the death of Carol's manager and partner, Helen (Miriam Shor). While the Others swear up and down that this death and others like it were unintentional and unavoidable, Carol hasn't been so quick to take the hive at their word. Not only has she been racking her brain for ways to try and combat and reverse the virus, but she's also been hoping to prove that the Others are not as benign as they appear.

In episode 6, Carol has finally found her smoking gun, and it's a doozy: the hive mind folks are literally consuming dead bodies, turning them into a consumable juice. As per the series' approach thus far, this revelation is nuanced and multifaceted. For Carol, it's proof positive that the Others are unethical, inhumane monsters who must be stopped, while for other human survivors like Diabaté (Samba Schutte), it's an uncomfortable truth which isn't so easily condemned, given the food shortages which are occurring due to the Others' refusal to eat anything living. Whether the worse news is the shortages or the Others' juice solution, "Pluribus" gives this shocking information to an actor whose cameo is highly surprising, soothing, and darkly hilarious: John Cena.