Pluribus' Sci-Fi Threat Is An Uncanny Update On A Terrifying Star Trek Villain

Spoilers for "Pluribus" episodes 1-2 follow.

The premise for Vince Gilligan and Rhea Seehorn's new sci-fi series "Pluribus" was staring us right in the face. Early synopses for the series promised a viral spread of happiness, leaving the mysteriously immune Carol Sturka (Seehorn) to save the world. The "how" of that infection is right there in the title: "Pluribus." That's a Latin word meaning "of many," because the alien virus connects almost everyone on Earth into a hive mind.

As I watched "Pluribus," I couldn't help but think of the most (in)famous humanoid hive mind in science-fiction: the Borg Collective, from "Star Trek." The Borg "assimilate" individuals into their collective, connecting their minds to the larger whole and defacing their bodies with cybernetics. Few sci-fi villains have chilled me to my bone like the Borg do. Through assimilation, they murder and enslave you. It's the most horrifying slavery imaginable, where you can't even hope to resist or escape from it. The worst part is that, somewhere deep inside, you are still there but drowned out by billions more voices.

"Family," the second episode of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," has Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart) break down describing his brief assimilation:

"They took everything I was. They used me to kill and to destroy, and I couldn't stop them. I should have been able to stop them! I tried. I tried so hard, but I wasn't strong enough. I wasn't good enough."

In "Pluribus," this hive too wants to make everyone of a part of itself. Episode 1, "We Is Us," closes with "them" reassuring Carol they're working on "fixing" her immunity. One of the most terrifying parts of this brave new world is that only Carol even wants to resist this assimilation.