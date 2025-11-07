Apple TV's Pluribus Episode 1 Twist Is Straight Out Of A Legendary Anime

The following post contains heavy spoilers for the first two episodes of "Pluribus."

Vince Gilligan is one of our best and most successful TV auteurs, a man who helped revolutionize the medium of television several times, from his time as a writer on "The X-Files," to "Breaking Bad" helping kickstart the Prestige TV era with its impeccable character work. But after spending nearly 15 years telling stories of corruption and redemption, grounded character drama, and the criminal underworld, Gilligan is going back to his roots in his latest, "Pluribus." That's because this AppleTV drama is actually a sci-fi show.

In "Pluribus," Carol Sturka (played by "Better Call Saul" breakout Rhea Seehorn) is a famous author of a rather successful series of pirate romance novels. She's adored by fans, has fame and money, and a woman who loves her, and yet she is deeply unhappy with her life — at least with her life's work, which she sees as disposable literature. In her mind, she's selling out to the masses rather than actually writing something of value.

But then something changes, and Carol becomes the only unhappy person on Earth, surrounded by happy, docile people who talk in unison and act like they are all the same person. That's because "Pluribus" takes place in a world taken over by an alien virus that has turned all of humanity into a single entity, a single shared consciousness.

This is reminiscent of a classic sci-fi tale where all of humanity is melted into a single mind that takes over the world like a hive mind. No, not that one, a classic anime — "Neon Genesis Evangelion." That's right, Vince Gilligan is giving us Human Instrumentality.