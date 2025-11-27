Pluribus' Crew Pranked Rhea Seehorn With A Better Call Saul Cameo

"Breaking Bad" and "Better Call Saul" creator Vince Gilligan has taken a bold step into the sci-fi genre with his new series "Pluribus," but he's taken that step with plenty of old friends by his side. Rhea Seehorn, who stars as romantasy author Carol Sturka, is just one of more than 150 cast members and behind-the-scenes talent from "Better Call Saul" who have joined Gilligan in his latest venture.

In the latest episode of "Pluribus," titled "Got Milk," Carol wakes up to find herself alone, having seemingly been abandoned by the viral hivemind of 'Others' that almost every other human on Earth has merged into. To reassure her, the Others have set up a recorded phone message telling Carol that their feelings have not changed, but they just need some space. Devoted Gilligan fans quickly recognized the smooth voice on the recording as belonging to none other than Patrick Fabian, who starred alongside Seehorn in "Better Call Saul" as suave corporate lawyer Howard G. Hamlin.

This cameo wasn't just a surprise for fans — it was a surprise for Seehorn herself. The "Pluribus" crew deliberately kept Fabian's cameo a secret from her so that they could film her live reaction to hearing his voice on the phone.

"They were hoping to get some kind of blooper take from me," Seehorn told TV Guide, explaining that she managed not to break character because she didn't want to mess up such a long take. "They called cut, and I started laughing and ran out and said, 'That's Patrick! You got Patrick!' And they said they'd been sitting on it for a long time, just to screw with me."