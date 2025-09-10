James Gunn Almost Cast A Marvel Movie Star As Peacemaker Before John Cena

On The Howard Stern Show, Gunn revealed his original plan for casting the character, and while he wanted Bautista, things still ended up working out:

"It was Dave Bautista, who's a good friend of mine. Obviously, he plays Drax in 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and I wrote the character of Peacemaker for him and we offered him the role, but he was offered two other movies and we weren't paying him a lot, and so he had to go where the money was and I had always been a fan of John since 'Trainwreck' especially. I thought he was so, so funny in that movie that I met with him. We talked. We became instant, instant friends, and then since then, you know, I've worked with him more than any other actor because I've done two season of 'Peacemaker,' 'Suicide Squad,' and we're gonna be doing more together. So, he is a fantastic guy, a fantastic actor."

Bautista is probably the best actual actor to come out of World Wrestling Entertainment, but it's hard to imagine him playing Peacemaker all the same. He's great in movies like "Blade Runner 2049" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," but he doesn't seem to have the same filthy sense of humor as Cena. (His turn in "Blockers" was the moment I knew Cena had real comedic chops, and it's been great to see him embracing them.)

There's always a chance for Bautista to play another character in Gunn's DC Extended Universe, and maybe we'll even see him face off against Peacemaker as some wild DC baddie one day. Until then, at least Cena is absolutely killing it.