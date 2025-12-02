A Black Mirror Director Has A Theory About Why There's Only One Christmas Episode

There are shows that feel like a warm, fuzzy blanket that wraps around the viewer, making them safe — and then there's "Black Mirror." The science fiction anthology series created by Charlie Brooker is sort of a contemporary "Twilight Zone" that picks apart our relationship to technology, and it's usually about as comforting as a frozen snowball to the face. Despite its not-so-jolly nature, the show got a truly fantastic holiday special in 2014 with the episode "White Christmas," which followed three stories shared by two men named Matt (Jon Hamm) and Joe (Rafe Spall) on Christmas Day. "White Christmas" is a phenomenal "Black Mirror" episode that features some of the show's more inventive concepts, with one of the stories even helping to inspire the nightmarish Apple TV hit "Severance."

So, why hasn't "Black Mirror" returned to the holiday for another round? According to director Carl Tibbetts, who helmed not only "White Christmas" but the critically-acclaimed Aaron Paul-starring episode "White Bear," it's all just a matter of finding the right material. In an interview with RadioTimes, the director explained that it takes a certain kind of story to merit setting things at Christmastime. Not only that, but when your first Christmas episode is as good as "White Christmas," it can be a little intimidating to even try.