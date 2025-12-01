Liam Neeson's Derry Girls Cameo Explained

Northern Ireland-set sitcom "Derry Girls" is beloved at home and abroad. By the time its third and final season came around in 2022, it even scored a cameo from a genuine Irish acting icon: Liam Neeson, who plays Inspector Byers of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC).

Like most "Derry Girls" episodes, the season 3 premiere "The Night Before" packs a lot into 20ish minutes. The girls break into their school to get an early peek at some exam results, and are duped into helping two burglars posing as janitors. The Derry Girls are left holding the bag when the RUC arrive, so they're arrested and faced with questioning from Byers.

On one hand, casting a huge Irish celebrity like Neeson in a bit part can't help but feel gratuitous. Yet, Neeson still fits the scene and disappears into it as much as a movie star like him can. For the cold, serious policeman, you need an actor who is intimidating and commands immediate respect, but can play that for comedy. If Neeson's turn in "The Naked Gun" reboot somehow didn't make you laugh, check out his "Derry Girls" cameo.

The Derry Girls, being Catholics, fear the RUC — a Protestant-run organization that serves the British crown — will frame them for a quick conviction. Indeed, the question that finally stumps Byers is Erin (Saoirse-Monica Jackson) asking how many Catholics serve in the RUC: Three, counting one "Jewish fella from Ballymena." (This could be an inside joke, because Ballymena is Neeson's real hometown.)

But the Girls have an ace-up-their sleeve. Since they're minors, they call Erin and Orla's (Louisa Harland) boring and long-winded great-uncle, Colm (Kevin McAleer). By the end of Colm's inane story, Byers is telling the girls to leave and "for the love of suffering Jesus, take [Colm] with you."