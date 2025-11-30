Zootopia 2 Features Some Of The Wildest Movie Easter Eggs You'll Ever See

This article contains spoilers for "Zootopia 2." Proceed at your own risk!

The long-awaited return to the House of Mouse's billion-dollar anthropomorphic franchise, "Zootopia 2," is a refreshing reminder of what Disney Animation is capable of, and an all-time great Disney sequel. The story feels a bit more mature this time around, but the pun-filled comedy that audiences loved in the first film is even more prominently on display here. At one point, Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) sits at home and aimlessly scrolls through a streaming service like Disney+, and the posters are all clear references to famous works. There's the musical "Ham-ilton," the action thriller "Die Hero: Die Herder," the sci-fi animated series "Futurllama," the charming "Piggity Falls" (as in "Gravy Falls"), an ominous, xenomorphic egg for the film "PLATYPUS," and the action thriller "The Neighsayer 2," starring Zootopia mayor Brian Winddancer (Patrick Warburton), looking like Chuck Norris on the cover of "Invasion U.S.A."

Disney movies also love to sneak in Easter eggs of some of their best movies, like "Zootopia 2" making a quick reference to "Ratatouille" by revealing a lion chef has had a rat controlling him under his chef's hat the whole time. To make it even funnier, the animal that exposes the lion is a raccoon, which makes it a double reference to "Everything Everywhere All at Once," and the Raccacoonie (the film that earned "Zootopia 2" star Ke Huy Quan his Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor). Actors who provided their voices for films like "Moana" and "Encanto" have small cameos, as do pun-worthy performances like Michael J. Fox as a fox named Michael J. and Australian conservationist and "Dancing with the Stars" winner Robert Irwin, voicing an Australian koala named Robert Furwin.

There are way too many Easter eggs to count in a film like "Zootopia 2," but there were two completely out-of-left-field references to some not-so-family-friendly horror movies that you won't believe made their way into the animated adventure.