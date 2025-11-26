/Film Holiday Gift Guide 2025: The Best Movies & TV Shows Worth Buying On Physical Media

There's never any shortage of sci-fi and fantasy movies, and many of this year's best are among the biggest hits of the year.

Superhero fans can't go wrong with James Gunn's "Superman," kicking off a new DC universe, or if you want to stick with Marvel Studios, "Thunderbolts*" surprised everyone by being the best Marvel Cinematic Universe movie of the year, though "The Fantastic Four: First Steps" wasn't far behind.

For a darker tinge of sci-fi, you should absolutely check out weirdo Robert Pattinson in multiple roles in "Mickey 17," or see Sophie Thatcher in one of her best performances in the thriller "Companion," which you're better off watching without knowing anything about it.

Dinosaurs and dragons never go out of style, which is why "Jurassic World: Rebirth" raked in the box office dollars and the live-action remake of "How to Train Your Dragon" made big waves.

On the family friendly side of entertainment, "A Minecraft Movie" and "Lilo & Stitch" bring laughs and adventure for adults and kids alive.

Finally, Emma Stone and Jesse Plemons shine in "Bugonia," which takes a less-is-more approach to a sci-fi thriller with plenty of twists and turns accompanying some dark comedy.