Zootopia 2's New Characters Prove One Thing About The Future Of The Series

This article contains minor spoilers for "Zootopia 2."

It's hard to pull off a successful sequel, and doing it when the first film is praised as a stone-cold classic is practically a magic trick. And yet, somehow, despite having a vault's worth of downright iconic works of film, the House of Mouse has delivered some legitimately wonderful sequels. While the average critic will tell you Disney Animation is on a downswing (the "Wish" defender has logged on), the love pouring in for "Zootopia 2" says otherwise. If anything, it's a wildly encouraging sign for the future of Disney Animation to deliver a sequel film this excellent, especially as the industry at large looks to prioritize sequels, remakes, and franchises. There isn't anything inherently wrong with franchise films or remakes, but we've all felt the sting of a movie that exists solely to squeeze the last drop out of a cash cow. Thankfully, "Zootopia 2" is a film that actually has something to say, but more importantly, it proves that there are plenty more stories to tell in this bustling anthropomorphic society of adorable critters, creatures, and crawlies.

While the Disney+ mini-anthology series "Zootopia+" gives viewers a sample of the potential stories to be told in the city of Zootopia, "Zootopia 2" takes things even further by establishing new neighborhoods, new characters, and new ways of life for the inhabitants of Zootopia and the surrounding area. And although nothing can quite replicate the lightning-in-a-bottle brilliance of Nick Wilde (Jason Bateman) and Judy Hopps (Ginnifer Goodwin), the movie introduces a whole crop of newcomers who could easily become future fan favorites. And no, we're not just talking about Ke Huy Quan's scene-stealing Gary De'Snake — though he's definitely slithering his way into the spotlight.