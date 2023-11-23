How Wish's Asha Reflects Every Single Disney Heroine

This article contains spoilers for "Wish."

What does it mean to be a Disney Princess? This could be a question regarding corporate decisions, as the Walt Disney Company has a specific classification for their "Princess Line" media franchise and toy line, but it's also a bit existential. Does a character have to be canonically royal to be considered a Disney Princess, or are they something else entirely? As it turns out — there are rules to be considered an official Princess, with Disney currently recognizing 13 characters with the distinction. She must play a central role, cannot be introduced in a sequel, must be royal by birth or marriage (or perform a heroic deed), must be human/human-appearing, and the film can't be a flop or unbelievable hit.

Elsa and Anna are both so popular that they are not lumped in together with the Princesses, and heroine figures like Alice (of Wonderland), Mirabel (of "Encanto"), and Megara (of "Hercules") exist in their own category. And what of the princess star of "Sofia the First?" Well, TV princesses don't count for the official classification either.

This brings us to Asha in Disney's latest animated feature, "Wish." She's not royal by birth or marriage, her heroic deed is fulfilled with the assistance of her entire community, and the film ends by declaring the 17-year-old as the fairy godmother of the City of Rosas. What makes it doubly complicated is that "Wish" is Disney's first original fairy tale, one that doubles as a tale of fantasy and an allegory for the company itself. As such, many of Asha's attributes are reminiscent of both Princesses and Heroines of Disney yesteryear. In fact, she's a reflection of them all.