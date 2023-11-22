It's Impossible To Find Every Disney Easter Egg In Wish (But Here Are The Best Ones)

This article contains spoilers for "Wish."

In honor of Walt Disney Animation's 100 year anniversary, the House of Mouse has released its 62nd animated feature — "Wish." Starring Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and "Best Chris" Chris Pine, the story follows a young woman who makes a wish on a star with so much passion that the little Star comes down to help her save her kingdom from the evil, magical King Magnifico. Blending traditional hand-drawn animation styles and the new computer generated artistry into one film, "Wish" is also Disney's first original fairy tale. The film is the pièce de résistance of Disney's centennial celebration, and as such, features countless references to the films and characters that turned a scrappy animation studio into the most powerful name in entertainment.

If you're a person who loves hunting for cinematic Easter eggs ... you're gonna need a bigger basket.

Directors Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn have confirmed that "Wish" contains over 100 Easter eggs, with the number likely closer to 150. Short of holding a projectionist making minimum wage hostage and demanding they play the film for me frame by frame, the only way to realistically find them all is to see the film dozens of times in theaters, or waiting until it arrives on home video to pause as needed. However, there are three tiers of spoilers to consider — obvious, homage, and blink-and-you'll-miss-it. I've identified a handful of my favorites, but understand that an exhaustive list is impossible, unless producer Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster-Jones leaks the spreadsheet that contains them all.