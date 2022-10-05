Details Kids Won't Catch In Hocus Pocus 2

It's been 29 years, but the long-awaited return of the devilishly delightful Sanderson sisters has finally arrived. "Hocus Pocus 2," now available on Disney+, is the direct sequel to the 1993 original, a film that was burned at the stake by critics and a box office flop but became a beloved cult classic and a Halloween movie marathon staple. If you never saw the original, here's a quick recap: Three kids move to Salem, Massachusetts, and accidentally release a trio of witches hellbent on consuming children's souls to become immortal. It's up to the kids, a magical talking cat, and a sentient book of spells with a single eyeball to stop the Sanderson sisters before it's too late. Ultimately, the sisters' dastardly plot fails, and they burst into sparkly dust when the sun rises never to return ... until now.

In the age of streaming and the limitless barrage of sequels, requels, reboots, and retreads, it was only a matter of time before this beloved property made a comeback. Adult fans of Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson are in for some especially wicked treats, as several jokes and callbacks will fly like a witch's broom right over most kids' heads. So let's conjure up a cauldron full of our favorite details, jokes, and Easter eggs kids will miss in "Hocus Pocus 2."