Wish Footage Reaction: 100 Years Of Animated Brilliance Delights In Disney's First Original Fairy Tale
Walt Disney Animation Studios turns 100 this year, and to celebrate this centennial honor, the studio is celebrating in a big way. Not only has the company created a heartwarming short film called "Once Upon a Studio" that will undoubtedly have folks reaching for the tissues when it debuts on ABC on Sunday, October 15, but later this year they will unveil their 62nd film as part of the Disney animated canon, "Wish."
/Film and other members of the media were invited to see roughly 30 minutes of footage from "Wish," as part of a press event at the historic El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. The even included pipe organ performances of classic Disney songs, as well as a sneak peek at some of the assets from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library/Archives, including original pieces from "Pinocchio" and "Sleeping Beauty." The animation style of both classic Disney films served as inspiration for "Wish," so it was a fascinating way to see techniques used nearly a century ago live on with a more technologically advanced production.
But the true star (pun intended) of the day was seeing "Wish," which is Disney's take on making their own original fairy tale. The tale centers on the magical Kingdom of Rosas, a land ruled by King Magnifico, who holds the power to grant the wishes of its citizens. He's hailed as a hero by all, but after a 17-year-old girl named Asha starts to suspect the king isn't the kind ruler he claims to be, she looks to the sky for guidance. That's when an actual star named Star falls from the sky and gives her the power to also grant wishes. Based on what was shown, "Wish" has the potential to be a new all-time great from The House of Mouse.
Who is behind Wish?
The new animated musical comes from directors Chris Buck ("Tarzan," "Frozen") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Moana," "Raya and the Last Dragon"), with a script by Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen II") and Allison Moore ("Manhunt," "Night Sky"). The collaboration of Buck and Veerasunthorn represents a blending of multiple generations, as Buck joined the company as a hand-drawn animator under the tutelage of Eric Larson (one of Disney's famed "Nine Old Men") while Veerasunthorn joined the studio in 2011 as a story artist on "Frozen."
Academy Award-winner Ariana DeBose ("West Side Story," "Schmigadoon") stars as Asha, performing opposite Chris Pine ("Into the Woods," "Dungeons & Dragons: Den of Thieves") as King Magnifico. Additionally, Disney animation's "good luck charm," Alan Tudyk voices Asha's pet goat, Valentino. The film also features the voices of Angelique Cabral, Victor Garber, Natasha Rothwell, Jennifer Kumiyama, Evan Peters, Harvey Guillén, Ramy Youssef, Niko Vargas, Della Saba, and Jon Rudnitsky.
With no exaggeration, DeBose was born to voice a Disney protagonist. Her vocal prowess is truly unmatched, and her speaking voice is filled with so much life and wonder. Pine is equally a formidable foe, reminding us all once again that the man has a lovely singing voice and that Hollywood has completely wasted their opportunity to cast him in villainous roles outside of, say, "Horrible Bosses 2."
"Wish" also features seven new songs penned by Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice. Michaels is the youngest person to ever write all of the music for a Disney animated feature, blending together the sounds of classic Disney, Renaissance-era tunes from Howard Ashman/Alan Menken, and the vibrant pop sounds of today. We only had the chance to hear a few tunes, but the film's "I Want" song, the showstopper "This Wish" feels like the next "Let it Go." Calling it now, children will be singing it non-stop and musical theatre majors will be flooding your local karaoke bars for the chance to belt it out.
The animation is breathtaking
The "Wish" presentation showed a handful of scenes out of order, taking place in different locations and times of the day to show off the different animation styles. It's hard to truly explain the look of "Wish," as it's an amalgamation of so many different styles and techniques. The film was crafted using the CG/2D drawing system named Meander, developed for Disney shorts like "Paperman" and "Feast." This allows the film to combine the classic, hand-drawn styles with the innovative look of CG animation, as showcased in the watercolor CG short, "Far from the Tree." This helped give "Wish" its aesthetic of rich, detailed backgrounds that visually play well with the CG look of the characters. It truly feels like stepping into a storybook, with highly detailed costuming, vegetation, and flora. The fictional Kingdom of Rosas is located off of the Iberian Peninsula, and the Mediterranean architectural styles were incorporated into the look of the city.
As production designer Lisa Keane explained, "There's a watercolor look and a paper texture — it's a moving illustration," Keane says. "We've long had the ability to do watercolor backgrounds, but we couldn't quite achieve the same look on the character. We are now able to marry all those ideas in CG because of the tools that have been developed. It was exciting to watch it all come together."
While I'm sure the 2D purists hoped for a fully hand-drawn, 2D animated film, "Wish" really feels like a marriage of the classic Disney style with the Disney of today and beyond. This is a film that isn't afraid of progress or the evolving tastes of the culture but refuses to abandon the old-school look that made so many of us (and those involved in the film) fall in love with animation for the first time. There are constant debates surrounding the validity of CG animation, and "Wish" is a shining example of how there is room for both, and the beauty that can be created through collaboration.
Get ready for the Star takeover
Not to sound dramatic, but I would die for Asha's magical sidekick, Star. You know how people complain that there always seems to be a character in a "Star Wars" property included solely to sell toys? Well, that's certainly going to be the accusation thrown at Star and I do not care, because I would die for this lil' dude. It's a shame that "Wish" is coming out the same year as "The Super Mario Bros. Movie," which also included a delightfully cute appearance by Lumalee. Star doesn't speak but makes the cuuuuutest little noises and is full of rambunctious energy.
According to director Chris Buck, Star went through a number of designs before filmmakers found the perfect representation, which includes a face resembling the heart-shaped coloring of Mickey Mouse. "We wanted to convey the energy and hope and light in the simplest and purest way," Buck said. "We decided that Star shouldn't talk — it's so much more effective as a pantomime character." Disney has been including pantomime characters for decades, which gives audiences the opportunity to give the characters their own voice.
Dumbo, Dopey, Abu, Cri-Kee, The Crocodile, Pascal, and even The Magic Carpet are all well-loved characters who never utter a single line. "For me personally, Star is like your inner voice," said director Fawn Veerasunthorn. "If you try to suppress that pure energy out of fear, Star is the personification of that drive that drags you along, stares you in the face, and pushes you to do the thing you want to do."
Valentino is also a ridiculously adorable baby goat, wearing pajamas and speaking with a deep voice like the short king he is. It's a very different performance than what Disney fans are accustomed to hearing from Alan Tudyk, but another reminder that he is a master of his craft. He seems to be the source of a lot of comedic relief, but from what we learned at the press day, he'll have an arc of his very own.
Honoring Walt and 100 years of Disney
Fans of Easter eggs will be feasting with "Wish," which incorporates so many tasteful homages to the Disney films of yesteryear without ever winking at the camera. "There are so many nods in this movie to our legacy [...] And some people are finding nods that we didn't even intentionally put in," said Chris Buck during the Q&A. "The thing is, Disney's so much in our DNA that, you know, I think it just comes out, and every different department would put little moments in there or characters or something in the background that will be nods to that legacy. I think, you know, it's just who we are."
Of course, that legacy is of none other than Walt Disney. Jennifer Lee spoke at length about how "Wish" is trying to be a reflection of Walt's approach to creativity and "the idea of not just you start with this dream, but what it takes to make it happen." Just like Walt Disney was, Asha is not a perfect character and has flaws and obstacles in the way of accomplishing her goals. "But Star represents the thing that was critical to Walt, that you need hope," said Lee. "You need possibility ... doesn't hurt to have some wonder, don't forget some joy, all the things we grab onto that keep us going [...] Star always reminds you to keep going.
"When You Wish Upon a Star" from "Pinocchio" is colloquially considered the signature song of The Walt Disney Company, and characters looking up to the stars have been incorporated in films for nearly 100 years. "At the heart of our film is this: 'There is no greater power in thenuniverse than someone with a true wish in their heart,'" said Lee, "It really is a film about understanding that with great wishes often comes greater struggle. Hopefully, it's aspirational on how to persevere."
"Wish" opens exclusively in theaters on November 22, 2023.