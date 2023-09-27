Wish Footage Reaction: 100 Years Of Animated Brilliance Delights In Disney's First Original Fairy Tale

Walt Disney Animation Studios turns 100 this year, and to celebrate this centennial honor, the studio is celebrating in a big way. Not only has the company created a heartwarming short film called "Once Upon a Studio" that will undoubtedly have folks reaching for the tissues when it debuts on ABC on Sunday, October 15, but later this year they will unveil their 62nd film as part of the Disney animated canon, "Wish."

/Film and other members of the media were invited to see roughly 30 minutes of footage from "Wish," as part of a press event at the historic El Capitan Theater in Hollywood. The even included pipe organ performances of classic Disney songs, as well as a sneak peek at some of the assets from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library/Archives, including original pieces from "Pinocchio" and "Sleeping Beauty." The animation style of both classic Disney films served as inspiration for "Wish," so it was a fascinating way to see techniques used nearly a century ago live on with a more technologically advanced production.

But the true star (pun intended) of the day was seeing "Wish," which is Disney's take on making their own original fairy tale. The tale centers on the magical Kingdom of Rosas, a land ruled by King Magnifico, who holds the power to grant the wishes of its citizens. He's hailed as a hero by all, but after a 17-year-old girl named Asha starts to suspect the king isn't the kind ruler he claims to be, she looks to the sky for guidance. That's when an actual star named Star falls from the sky and gives her the power to also grant wishes. Based on what was shown, "Wish" has the potential to be a new all-time great from The House of Mouse.