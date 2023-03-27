The Essential Change Chris Pine Wanted For His Dungeons & Dragons Character [Exclusive]

A lot of the appeal of "Dungeons & Dragons" rests upon having a dynamic cast of characters. If you are playing in a D&D campaign and all of your characters have the same personality or skill set, it's going to get boring really fast. It's also important to create characters that maybe don't reflect your personal attributes or desires. After all, it's a role-playing game. What fun is it to play someone just like you?

This same appeal is also at the center of "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the roleplaying game's first big screen venture in over twenty years. In keeping with universal campaign tradition, it features a ragtag group of adventurers as they embark on a seemingly impossible mission. The head of this group is the thieving bard Edgin (Chris Pine), whose relentless optimism may or may not get him into trouble. /Film's Bill Bria recently got to speak with Pine about his character, where he revealed that he could've ended up very differently on screen.

"I think originally he may have skewed a bit more roguish," the actor said, "not in terms of the character, roguish in terms of kind of gruff and easily frustrated, let's say. I guess what I found in reading it was I found Edgin to be really bright and kind of buoyant."