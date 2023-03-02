Chris Pine Liked Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Because It Wasn't 'Snarky Or Meta'

The idea of a "Dungeons & Dragons" movie has felt like a no-brainer for quite a while now. The game dates back to 1974 and spent many years as the marker of a true nerd. Celebrating all things nerdy has long since become the cultural norm, however, and D&D has never been more popular than it is right now! Not only are more people getting into the game themselves, but there are also D&D podcasts like "The Adventure Zone," references to the game on popular shows like "Stranger Things," Twitch gameplays like "Critical Role," and the show inspired by it, "The Legend of Vox Machina." It was only a matter of time before someone put the brand name to good use and brought the joys of adventuring to the big screen.

Coming to theaters soon is the answer to all those wishes: "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," which sees an unlikely band of heroes embark on an epic quest to retrieve something shiny and important. Classic D&D!

According to star Chris Pine, the film will be focusing on the greatest D&D element of them all. No, I'm not talking about puzzles or combat or even the part where your DM ominously rolls a d20 before looking up with an evil glint in their eye. I'm talking about earnestness — because all the best D&D tales begin with passionate friends (or strangers!) joining forces for some good ol' fashioned adventuring.