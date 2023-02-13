Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Will Be For Both Players And Non-Players

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" is an upcoming live-action film based upon the titular tabletop role-playing game. You may never have played it yourself but you probably know someone who has. At the very least, you know what it is, right? Right? Hmm, okay, picture this. A group of players bands together to actively experience a narrative as shared by a central storyteller, the Dungeon Master. The Dungeon Master's narrative, however, is only the springboard for whatever that experience will become because the players get to choose how they interact with every single element. The success rate of any interaction comes down to chance, the roll of the dice. It's at once beautifully loose and explicitly structured.

It's also a lot to take in, especially for someone either unfamiliar with the rules or for someone who simply doesn't have the mental energy available that is required to properly engage with this kind of entertainment. The social stigma barrier to entry might be waning, but the personal investment is still undeniably steep, even for a one-shot. Don't worry, though, the upcoming film doesn't expect you to have that kind of dedication to its source craft. In fact, "Honor Among Thieves" was specifically designed to cut through the expositional noise in a way that would allow new fans to enjoy the story, too.

Here's the story as shared by Chris Pine, one of the film's many stars, and Jonathan Goldstein, one of the film's directors.