Why People Are Calling Wish's King Magnifico Disney's First True Villain In Years

Spoilers for "Wish" follow.

The villains from Walt Disney Animation's feature films have traditionally been so striking and scary that the company has thought to separate them into their own brand. The brand tends to focus on Maleficent (Eleanor Audley) from 1959's "Sleeping Beauty," Cruella de Vil (Betty Lou Gerson) from 1961's "One Hundred and One Dalmatians," Ursula the Sea Witch (Pat Caroll) from 1989's "The Little Mermaid," the Evil Queen (Lucille La Verne) from 1937's "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs," Captain Hook (Hans Conreid) from 1953's "Peter Pan," Hades (James Woods) from 1997's "Hercules," and Dr. Facilier (Keith David) from 2009's "The Princess and the Frog."

Occasionally, one might find Gaston (Richard White) from 1991's "Beauty and the Beast" in the mix or Chernabog from 1940's "Fantasia." These characters are all memorable for their scary designs, their misguided lust for power or destruction, their resentment, their hatred of the world, or their mere overwhelming spite.

In recent years, however, Disney seems to have become incredibly squirrelly about its villains. Rather than create characters that bear the exciting dramatic immediacy of being outwardly evil, Disney has chosen to make its villains wounded, misunderstood outsiders with relatable motivations and a sympathetic backstory. One can see this in the company's recent round of remakes. In 2017's "Beauty and the Beast," Gaston is implied to be suffering from PTSD. The villains in "Moana," "Tangled," and "Raya and the Last Dragon" are made villains by circumstance. In "Frozen," the villain isn't revealed until the last act.

The need to make all Disney villains sympathetic and relatable robs them of their dramatic power. Sometimes evil is better.

This is why King Magnifico from "Wish" is such a relief. He's a wicked, selfish, vain, greedy dude, and that's enough.