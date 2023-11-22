Wish Ending Explained: As Dreamers Do

If there's a constant, all-encompassing rule to the universe, it's that absolutely nothing is built to last. If all matter is doomed to the inescapable fate of entropy, and every living thing eventually dies, then what hope do such lovely intangibles as love, desire, and dreams have?

Well, to quote that ersatz Disney prince, Vision, "a thing isn't beautiful because it lasts." Love, dreams, and wishes are beautiful almost because of the fact that they can't always come true; it's the hope, the having of these wishes, that makes life worth living more than merely the attainment of them. Walt Disney and the studio that still bears his name have been a proponent of this principle for Disney (the man's) entire life and Disney (the studio's) existence to date. And now that the studio has reached the milestone of sticking around for 100 years, it's only natural that they'd wish to celebrate such an anniversary with a victory lap of an original feature.

"Wish," directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, is that feature, a movie stuffed to the cauldron's brim with Easter eggs and various references to Disney's remarkably successful past. Yet the directors and their writing team (Jennifer Lee, Allison Moore, Carlos López Estrada, and Andrew Rothschild) have fashioned a film that not only stands on its own but seeks to address some of the real-world issues now facing the studio and its attendant companies. To wit: Wishes and dreams are not for the greedy to hoard — but a (hopefully) benevolent entity with the power to grant some of them can't hurt.