How To Watch Tron: Ares At Home
Get ready to head back to the Grid, even if it's a little earlier than anticipated. Disney will likely close out 2025 as one of the leading studios in terms of box office, but "Tron: Ares" won't go down as one of its more profitable (or even popular) ventures. A small but vocal fandom has maintained interest in this futuristic franchise, though that hasn't typically translated to actual dollars and cents. The original 1982 film stands out as an influential tech demo, while the 2010 follow-up starring Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and an infamously de-aged Jeff Bridges gave us the memorable Daft Punk score that electronic fans still can't get enough of over 15 years later.
"Tron: Ares" represents the third attempt to make lightning strike, and the results were ... fairly disappointing, at least according to /Film's review by Witney Seibold. That's probably why the powers that be are fast-tracking the blockbuster for its release on home media, following a theatrical run that didn't exactly live up to the hype or cement Jared Leto as the movie star he's been positioned to be. But, hey, at least we'll always have that Nine Inch Nails soundtrack!
Today brings the news that the threequel is speeding towards its digital release (fittingly enough) ahead of its impending debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. For those eager for a return trip to the Grid (or, more likely, you skipped it the first time around), "Tron: Ares" will be made available on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on December 2, 2025. Disney also dropped a new television spot announcing the news, which you can check out above.
Tron: Ares comes to 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD on January 6, 2026
We already have "Tron: Ares" at home — or we will soon enough, at least. Most fans can sit back and wait for the film's eventual premiere on Disney+ streaming "for free," so to speak, an inevitability that might help explain the film's underperformance while in theaters. For everyone else, however, Disney is providing plenty of options to return to that sci-fi world full of moody backlighting, expansive world-building details, and arguably too much of Jared Leto mugging for the camera. After "Ares" comes to digital, fans can mark January 6, 2026 on their calendars as the date when the blockbuster will finally be made available on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD, complete with a snazzy-looking SteelBook release and a three-film collection placing all the "Tron" films in one convenient package.
Here are the Tron: Ares bonus features
Fans will also get the opportunity to explore all sorts of extras and bonus features, which include:
-
Deleted Scenes
-
Seth's Date
-
Burning Man
-
Lisberger Cameo
-
-
Featurettes:
-
The Journey To Tron: Ares: Go on a personal journey with Jared Leto, director Joachim Rønning and other cast and crew members for an in-depth making-of look showcasing the stunning visuals, incredible stunts, cool (but heavy) costumes, and next-level sets of "Tron: Ares."
-
Lightcycles On The Loose: Join director Joachim Rønning as he peels back the layers of one of the most action-packed sequences in the film. Discover what ILM and the artists who grew up loving the franchise contributed, and what other iconic film the sequence pays homage to.
-
The Artistry Of Tron: Ares: Director Joachim Rønning and actor-producer Jared Leto sit down to discuss their journey creating "Tron: Ares." The pair unpack key moments and the striking visual, sonic and artistic philosophies that drive the storytelling both in and out of the Grid.
-
Cast Conversations: Join the cast in candid conversations as they reflect on stepping into character, memorable on-set experiences, funny anecdotes and personal insights. Get a glimpse of the off-screen camaraderie that shines in their electric on-screen synergy.
-
The Legacy Of Tron: Decades after Tron first took the world by storm, and with "Tron: Legacy" in between, there's loads of nostalgia to mine for "Tron: Ares." Catch some clever Easter eggs and noteworthy cameos as this enduring franchise continues to leave its mark.
-