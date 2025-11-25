How To Watch Tron: Ares At Home

Get ready to head back to the Grid, even if it's a little earlier than anticipated. Disney will likely close out 2025 as one of the leading studios in terms of box office, but "Tron: Ares" won't go down as one of its more profitable (or even popular) ventures. A small but vocal fandom has maintained interest in this futuristic franchise, though that hasn't typically translated to actual dollars and cents. The original 1982 film stands out as an influential tech demo, while the 2010 follow-up starring Garrett Hedlund, Olivia Wilde, and an infamously de-aged Jeff Bridges gave us the memorable Daft Punk score that electronic fans still can't get enough of over 15 years later.

"Tron: Ares" represents the third attempt to make lightning strike, and the results were ... fairly disappointing, at least according to /Film's review by Witney Seibold. That's probably why the powers that be are fast-tracking the blockbuster for its release on home media, following a theatrical run that didn't exactly live up to the hype or cement Jared Leto as the movie star he's been positioned to be. But, hey, at least we'll always have that Nine Inch Nails soundtrack!

Today brings the news that the threequel is speeding towards its digital release (fittingly enough) ahead of its impending debut on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD. For those eager for a return trip to the Grid (or, more likely, you skipped it the first time around), "Tron: Ares" will be made available on digital platforms such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home on December 2, 2025. Disney also dropped a new television spot announcing the news, which you can check out above.