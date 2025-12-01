As cool as the space battles that "Star Wars" popularized are, there is something undeniably thrilling about a high-flying aerial battle sequence. Whether it's biplanes in the earliest days of aerial combat or modern fighter jets breaking the speed of sound while carrying out dangerous missions, these scenes are just breathtakingly cool. Though advances in CGI have made for exciting airplane battles on a larger scale, there is also something still timelessly effective when real planes are involved in filming. These sequences have been keeping audiences on the edge of their seat since the first-ever Best Picture winner at the Oscars, 1927's "Wings."

From aerial battles depicting real-life wartime events or original stories featuring nebulous enemies, a great airplane fight captures what the cinema experience is all about. A memorable aerial sequence places the viewer right in the cockpit, offering an immersive perspective into the soaring spectacle. This distinction works for both grounded air battles and flashy sequences set to contemporary tunes to get your pulse up. With all this in mind, here are the 12 best airplane battle scenes in movie history, ready to thrill the inner aviator in all of us.