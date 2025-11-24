Stranger Things Is Taking Notes From One Of The Greatest Sequels Ever Made For Its Final Season

"Stranger Things" season 5 is nearly upon us, bringing about the beginning of the end for Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and the rest of the gang in Hawkins. Netflix and creators Matt and Ross Duffer are going big for the final season in every conceivable way (including the gigantic budget) to help ensure it's a satisfying conclusion. One thing the Duffer Brothers won't be doing, however, is introducing any new monsters. Instead, they're taking a page out of James Cameron's classic "Aliens."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, The Duffers confirmed that they aren't introducing a new big bad — at least not a non-human one. Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) remains a major threat in the final season of "Stranger Things," but the show's creatives resisted the urge to add another monster to the mix. Rather, they opted to amp up what's already there.

"We talked about it, but a lot of this season is about returning to the prior seasons, and we didn't want to overstuff it with new creatures," Matt Duffer explained. "So, as we worked on the season, we thought, 'Let's just have fun with what we've previously established.'" Ross Duffer then clarified that the pair took the "Alien" to "Aliens" approach with the show's final run of episodes:

"It's more like taking what we've done and then amping it up, like what [James] Cameron did from 'Alien' to 'Aliens.' That's how we see this season."

1986's "Aliens" is considered not just one of Cameron's greatest films but also one of the best sequels ever made. As its title implies, rather than focusing on one alien, the sequel throws multiple Xenomorphs into the mix. Bigger isn't always better, but it's a trick Cameron knows how to execute (as he also proved in "Terminator 2: Judgment Day").