Why Wicked: For Good Made One Major Change From The Broadway Musical

"Wicked" has proved to be a gigantic success in its leap from the stage to the screen. The original Broadway production was a smash for years, but Universal and director Jon M. Chu's movies have taken the "Wizard of Oz" prequel to the next level, particularly in light of "Wicked: For Good" rapidly becoming one of the biggest movies of 2025. The second chapter in the musical adaptation had to make some major changes, perhaps most notably to the music itself.

There was much debate about splitting "Wicked" into two movies, but that's what Universal did. To make the second half of the story stand on its own, much had to be added and amended. One of the biggest changes is the musical number "Wonderful," which, in the movie version, features Ariana Grande's Glinda. That wasn't the case in the play.

"I wasn't precious about anything. I think I was the one who suggested putting Glinda in 'Wonderful,' which she was never a part of in the play," screenwriter Dana Fox explained to Deadline of adapting "Wicked" for the screen. She also revealed how the decision to add Glinda to the song came to be, which wasn't received with open arms at first: