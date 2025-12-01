Why Torrey DeVitto's Dr. Natalie Manning Left Chicago Med

Back in 2021, Torrey DeVitto left "Chicago Med" alongside fellow star Yaya DaCosta, who played April Sexton on the medical drama. In DaCosta's case, the promise of another show prompted her exit, and a similar thing happened for DeVitto, whose contract had expired by the end of season 6, allowing her to move on to other work. However, the actor would be back a couple more times following her initial exit from the series.

Aside from the swiftly-cancelled "Chicago Justice," the One Chicago universe has been a big hit for NBC, spawning multiple successful shows that have run for a combined total of 39 seasons and 749 episodes. The longest-running is, of course, "Chicago Fire" — the show that started it all. But even the most-recent of all the series, "Chicago Med," has now run for 11 seasons, proving Dick Wolf's franchise has some serious staying power. With any long-running show, however, there's always going to be cast turnover, and "Chicago Med" has certainly seen its share of that.

One of the original stars, Torrey DeVitto eventually left the show after season 6, meaning fans had to say goodbye to Dr. Natalie Manning. The ED Pediatrics Fellow who eventually became an attending doctor in the emergency pediatrics division was an integral part of the spin-off series' success, but as any fan of the Chicago saga knows, even the apparent series mainstays can depart at a moment's notice. The One Chicago franchise has prompted some real-world drama in that regard, but thankfully for DeVitto, her exit was simply a matter of moving on to other projects after her "Chicago Med" contract was up.