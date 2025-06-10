Why Jack Lockett's Sam Carver Left Chicago Fire

Dick Wolf's "One Chicago" franchise has been one of NBC's most reliable Nielsen ratings performers since its flagship show, "Chicago Fire," debuted in the fall of 2012. Aside from the ill-fated, semi-redundant "Chicago Justice" (which only lasted 13 episodes in 2017), the series and its spinoffs, "Chicago P.D." and "Chicago Med," seem every bit as unkillable as Wolf's "Law & Order" franchise. As long as the shows' fans keep tuning in every week, these Windy City procedurals ain't goin' nowhere.

Alas, the cast members aren't guaranteed to stick around for quite as long. Fans were reminded of this when, prior to the conclusion of the show's 13th season, it was announced that Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett would not be returning to the show in the fall. Obviously, long-running series like "Chicago Fire" need viewers to sense that every character is human and, thus, vulnerable to an unexpectedly fatal end, but this doesn't mean they have to quietly accept the demise and/or exit of a character in whom they've been invested over multiple seasons. Just look at how upset "9-1-1" fans got when Peter Krause's Bobby Nash died a deeply unpleasant death last April.

On the plus side, Lockett's Sam Carver didn't book a trip to the big firehouse in the sky – though no one would've been surprised if he had. After breaking up with paramedic Violet Mikami (Hanako Greensmith), Sam, a recovering alcoholic, got back on the sauce. He was able to get sober again (thanks to rekindling his friendship with Violet), but that journey is always an uncertain one.

Troubled characters like Sam are vital for a show like "Chicago Fire," so why did they give Lockett the boot? The answer is pretty depressing.