The Real Reason Peter Krause's Bobby Nash Left 9-1-1

Killing off a well-liked character on a television series with a fiercely devoted fan base can obviously be quite perilous, especially when they don't know it's coming. It's a particularly fraught decision in the age of social media, when viewers can vent their fury as the unthinkable and (for some) unacceptable occurs. If you hadn't read George R.R. Martin's "A Game of Thrones," you were almost certainly gobsmacked during the first season when Sean Bean's Ned Stark, the seeming protagonist of the series, was cruelly executed by that twerp Joffrey Lannister. Twitter caught fire that night, with irate newcomers to Martin's saga pledging to never watch another episode. If you had read Martin's novel, you were giddy with anticipation in knowing much, much worse was yet to come.

Advertisement

For any writer with a shred of integrity, death is always on the table. You go where the story needs to go. I dearly wanted Michael K. Williams' Omar to survive the Baltimore streets in "The Wire," but his brazen Robin Hood act was bound to end with a bullet to the dome sooner or later. "The Sopranos" was incredibly rough in this regard; there were characters who more than earned their gruesome demise, but did they really have to do poor Adriana (Drea de Matteo) like that?

A series like "9-1-1" is a trickier matter. It's a rigidly formulaic procedural, which means, as long as you know the actors are contracted to return to the series, you can be fairly certain that no one's going to catch a bad one. So when Peter Krause's heroic Captain Bobby Nash sacrificed himself and died of an Ebola-like virus, many fans of the show were inconsolable. Some were apoplectic with rage. Why did the Ryan Murphy-produced ABC series knock off its co-lead?

Advertisement